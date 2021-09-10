Uber France ordered to pay more than 180,000 euros to 910 taxi drivers

Uber France, convicted definitively in 2015 for deceptive commercial practices, has this time been convicted in civil matters.

The company Uber France was ordered Friday by the Paris Court of Appeal to pay 200 euros for non-pecuniary damage to 910 taxi drivers as well as 5,000 euros to the union of cooperative societies of taxi drivers in the Paris region.

It is the offer of the Uber Pop service between February 2014 and July 2015 that is at the origin of this conviction. It allowed users to be put in contact with vehicles whose drivers were private individuals, not holders of a taxi or VTC license.

The court ruled that Uber, through its Uber Pop offer, violated market rules and “necessarily caused moral damage, consisting in particular of damage to the image and reputation of taxi drivers“.





The Uber Pop offer has earned Uber numerous legal disputes and a wave of protests from taxis. It was eventually withdrawn and Uber was fined at the end of 2015 to 150,000 euros by the Paris Court of Appeal.

“This is a very good decision, it will prevent other platforms from making illegal transport“Greeted Christophe Jacopin, president of the taxi union. “Not only is it a spoliation in relation to those who exercise this profession legally, but also in relation to the passengers who are in danger. When you are transported by an average person, without insurance, it puts people’s lives in danger», He noted.

For its part, Uber ensures that the application now only uses licensed drivers “who pass the same exams as taxi drivers“. This activity ” was suspended in France in 2015», Reacted a spokesperson for Uber.

