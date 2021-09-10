Uncharted 4 and the Lost Legacy return to PS5 and PC

Bringing together Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, the compilation Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be released more exactly first on PS5 in early 2022, while the PC version in development at Iron Galaxy Studios will be available “shortly after“, we are told. Like Horizon Zero Dawn and Days gone, this compilation will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as desired.

If you need a little refreshment, Uncharted 4 is Nathan Drake’s final adventure in which he finds his long-lost brother and sets off in search of the forgotten pirate city of Libertalia, while The Lost Legacy highlights the duo Chloe – Nadine for an adventure in India in the footsteps of the golden defense of Ganesh.





Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection Will also be available more or less simultaneously with the release of the movie Uncharted starring Tom Holland and Antonio Banderas, although the fate of the franchise remains as uncertain as ever since Naughty Dog expressed his desire to move on. A situation at the very least unique when it comes to a franchise whose commercial potential has nevertheless continued to develop from episode to episode.