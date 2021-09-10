Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection: a compilation announced on PS5 ... and PC!

Naughty Dog was part of the PlayStation Showcase, not to unveil a brand new game, but a compilation of Uncharted 4 and its stand-alone The Lost Legacy. Scheduled for PS5, it will also mark the debut of the Sony franchise on PC.

Mentioned a few months ago by Sony, and more recently in a leak, the arrival of the Uncharted saga on PC materializes with Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection. More precisely, this compilation will first be released on PS5 in early 2022, then on PC “shortly after”. Developed by Iron Galaxy Studios, this PC version will be available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as will Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone which were previously ported by Sony.





Both games in the compilation, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, have been remastered here, with no further details on the improvements made at this time. Released in 2016, Uncharted 4 is Nathan Drake’s latest adventure, in which he reunites with his brother Sam and sets out in search of the pirate city of Libertalia. Released a year later, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy stars Chloe Frazer and Nadine Ross, who set out to seek Ganesh’s golden defense in the Western Ghats of India.

