US OPEN 2021 – “A teacher once told me: ‘You should quit tennis'”: Leylah Fernandez’s revenge

“Magical !” By his own admission, this is the word that best sums up Leylah Fernandez’s New York fortnight. At the height of her 19 years, the Canadian (73rd player in the world) is preparing to join the biggest names in tennis history, playing in Flushing Meadows the first Grand Slam final of her career.

If her opponent for the title was not even earlier, and still vying to be crowned without having conceded a single set, it’s a safe bet that Félix Auger-Aliassime’s compatriot would make even more talk about her. Because what she is perhaps on the way to accomplish is, like Emma Raducanu, a feat.

An ascent “without limits”

“As my father repeats to me, there are no limits to my potential, to what I can do, she assured Friday at a press conference, after her victory against Aryna Sabalenka [2] in the semi-finals of the US Open. We just have to keep moving forward. Nothing is impossible. I’m just happy that so far everything’s been going well, and I think I’m doing something amazing, I don’t know what to say. “

In two weeks, Fernandez, who had already hung a title on his record last March (WTA 250 de Monterrey), has made himself known to fans of the little yellow ball all over the world. And this, in particular by leaving, over the course of its epic, three members of the top 5, namely Naomi Osaka (n ° 3), Elina Svitolina (n ° 5) and therefore her last victim Aryna Sabalenka (n ° 2). However, on and off the courts, nothing has been easy for the one who grew up between Canada and the United States.

Prove to her that everything I dreamed of I will accomplish.

“A lot of people doubted me, my family and my dreams,” said the young finalist. They kept saying that I would never be a professional tennis player. ” Despite this discourse that many top athletes have already faced, Leylah Fernandez has not lost faith in her, and even today uses it as an additional source of motivation:





“I remember a teacher – I find it funny now but not then – she said to me ‘you should stop tennis, you can’t do it, and focus on school’. I am happy that she told me that because every day I have this sentence in mind, and I will continue, go even further, and prove to her that everything I dreamed of I will accomplish. ”

To realize her dreams, the young Canadian had to accept certain sacrifices, such as the departure of her mother to California when she was only ten years old, so that Leylah could have all the resources she needed. to engage 100% in tennis.

“These few years have been difficult for me because I needed my mother, someone who is there for me,” recalled the new Canadian star. Between the ages of 10 and 13, I barely saw her at that time. Every time I saw her, I felt like she was a stranger and, at the same time, she was a familiar person. ”

A distant mother, a coach father

During this period, Leylah Fernandez was living the beginnings of her tennis career in Canada, under the orders of her father Jorge, for whom the role of parent quickly coupled with that of coach. At the age of 7, the future US Open finalist tried to join a national program for young people wanting to play tennis, but the experience came to an end for the one considered at the time as “too slow and lacking in technique ”.

Faced with the despair of his daughter, Jorge Fernandez then decided to take her under his wing, and push her to the maximum. “You have to constantly be on the limit and then you find a new limit,” Jorge said. in an interview with Canadian media CBC . You must stay at this level until this red zone becomes a normal zone. You have mental toughness and what you think you can’t do you do now on a regular basis. ”

Crazy intensity, endless rallies: Fernandez tamed Sabalenka as the boss

Carried by this philosophy, which did not fail to draw tears to him more than once in training, Leylah Fernandez rose in the hierarchy, until touching, today, the summits. “One day, my father decided to pack our bags and go to the United States, where we could be with my mother, because it was getting too hard… I’m glad we made this decision because it made me feel good. has made me stronger and it has also strengthened my family ”, she now admits.

Accompanied on the court by her father, and in the stands by her mother and sisters, Leylah Fernandez has the opportunity to take a revenge that is particularly close to her heart. Under the spotlight of the Arthur-Ashe court on Saturday, the shadow that the champion has been dwelling on for years may be able to fade. And allow Leylah Fernandez to finally answer her teacher: “You were wrong”.

