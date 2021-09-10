US OPEN 2021 – Emma Raducanu sweeps Maria Sakkari and joins Fernandez for unprecedented Grand Slam final

Monumental! Her career was already unthinkable, but she is just one step away from registering her name on the prize list of one of the most prestigious tournaments in the world. At only 18, Emma Raducanu, after qualifying, will play her first final at Flushing Meadows, after dominating Maria Sakkari from start to finish [17], Friday, in two sets (6-1, 6-4) and 1:23. She becomes the first player, men and women alike, to reach this stage of the competition in New York after a tournament started with qualifying.

After nine matches played, qualifying included, the rising star of British tennis has still not lost a single set in the American Major and will play the title against Leylah Fernandez (19), Aryna Sabalenka slayer. In the semifinals, Raducanu (150th player in the world) let the pressure slide on her without ever being impregnated with it, to get rid of, without trembling, Maria Sakkari, who once again failed at the gates of the Grand Slam final, after Roland-Garros three months ago.

Perfectly entered into his shock, Raducanu immediately set up the game that allowed him to shine since his first balls exchanged at Flushing Meadows. Based on an effective first ball (in total 71% of passes and 72% of points won behind), the Briton sent the first set 6-1, despite 7 break points obtained by the Greek, for no convert.





Impassable in return

Offensive, Emma Raducanu did not hesitate to show that the stakes did not make her waver in any way, by showing herself imperial on the fly (5/5 in the first act). Opposite, Maria Sakkari, she seemed without solutions in front of so much solidity and mastery from the baseline, and waited before experiencing a jump in the second set.

Better entry into this second set, the Greek was finally able to line up some services without having to fight on each point. But the respite was short-lived, since the native of Toronto, impassable in return, finally quickly broke, before getting two double-break points at 3-1.

The experience of Sakkari, the oldest player in these semi-finals (26), allowed her to erase these opportunities, before having to repeat the operation at 4-2, with again 5 opportunities in favor of the British. All in all, Raducanu had to finish the job as a boss, on his own faceoff, to afford the most resounding feat of his very young career, after making the round of 16 at Wimbledon this season.

