US OPEN 2021 – Leylah Fernandez dismisses Aryna Sabalenka to play her first Grand Slam final

The magic worked again for a resounding feat. 19-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez advanced to her first US Open final, beating world number 2 Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (7/3), 4-6, 6-4, Thursday in New York.

The 73rd world, who had already caused a sensation in the third round, by dismissing the defending champion Naomi Osaka (3rd), will face the Briton Emma Raducanu (150th), 18, on Saturday, another revelation of the tournament resulting from the qualifications and scorer of Maria Sakkari in the other semi-final.

“I have no idea how I did it! I would say it was thanks to the New York public. He helped me today. He supported me. It’s years and years of work. , tears, blood and sacrifices. I’m so happy to be in the final “, she exclaimed with joy after meeting.

The young left-hander, who had never passed the third round in six Grand Slam tournaments before this fortnight, made Sabalenka her third victim among the five best players in the world, after Osaka and the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (5th) in quarters.

Sabalenka, however, started off with a bang, driven by the desire to quickly put her young opponent under the noose. And she managed to break the entry to lead 3-0 then 4-1.





But Fernandez, who also had the scalp of the German Angelique Kerber (17th) in 8th, by going up each time a set, was able to resurface, after a double fault from Sabalenka. There will be others, which will cost Belarus dearly.

The round was finally played in the decisive game, Sabalenka missing in passing to take the opposing service at 6-5. And it was she who cracked by committing five consecutive unforced errors including a completely missed smash and another double fault to finish.

And Fernandez to lift with his arms the clamors of Arthur Ashe, already well behind her, while in the sound system his name resounded in the voice of Eric Clapton, on the rock version of “Layla” when he sang it in his Derek and the Dominos group.

This did not faze Sabalenka, who was able to equalize with a set everywhere while continuing to be aggressive, thanks to her winning forehands, under the eyes of former champion Monica Seles, winner in 1991 and 1992 at Flushing Meadows.

The third set was undecided for a long time, Fernandez taking Sabalenka’s serve for the first time, and the latter doing the same just after, on his fourth opportunity.

Then came the collapse of Belarus on her service game at 5-4 against her, with yet another direct error (52 in the end) and two consecutive double faults (8 in total), which sent her rival to the final. Who would she prefer to play it against? “I don’t care! I just want to play it!”, Fernandez laughed.

