US OPEN 2021 – Six weeks after Tokyo, Djokovic warns Zverev: “Here, it’s a Grand Slam”

There are times like this, in a career as in a lifetime, when it is possible to identify with precision a key moment. It marks a hyphenation, a before and an after. As obvious. Novak Djokovic experienced this. He has often explained to what extent the 2010 Davis Cup final, at his home in Belgrade, against France, had released in him a conviction hitherto buried.

He had beaten “only” Gilles Simon and Gaël Monfils that weekend, but the way in which he had taken hold of the event, which he had made his own, forever changed who he was. would be. Less than two months later, he won the Australian Open. One more semester and he would become world number one for the first time.

Has Alexander Zverev found his Belgrade 2010? The German had already made significant progress in recent months, but for him too there may well be a before and after. Its landmark is the Tokyo Olympics. By winning the gold medal in Japan, and perhaps even more by having dominated Novak Djokovic on the road to the coronation, he seems to have taken on an additional dimension. The one that should allow him to take the last step to become a Grand Slam winner.

The ultimate test

It is no doubt no coincidence that, in his case like that of the Serbian, this click occurred in a separate context, outside the traditional framework of the ATP circuit. Like Djokovic in Belgrade, Zverev wasn’t just playing for him in Tokyo. “The Games are the biggest event in the world, the emotions were different, he explained when he arrived in New York. Bringing an Olympic title back to Germany was very special for me. “

But undoubtedly, his victory over Djokovic in the semi-final weighed, too: “To beat the world number one, who dominated everyone this season, having a set and a break behind before coming back like I did, it was a game apart, a victory like no other.”

Since then, in his attitude on the court, his confidence, his relaxation on the most important points, it is not quite the same Zverev. His title in Cincinnati, in the wake, then his career in this US Open tend to confirm this impression. But the ultimate test is Friday that he will take it. The real proof of his metamorphosis, it is in this semi-final against Novak Djokovic that he will have to bring it. There, and only there, it will be irrefutable if he manages to win by putting an end to his opponent’s Grand Slam dreams.





There can be nervousness, a lot of things can come into play

A little more than a month after the other half, that of the Games, what can be the impact of this duel in Japan on the New York reunion? As much as the profit seems established for Zverev, the collateral damage for Djokovic should not be overestimated. It will be another context, another approach, another match. For the world number one, this page is turned as he assured it on Wednesday after his victory against Matteo Berrettini:

“Emotionally, it was a painful ending for me at the Olympics. But I had played really well and dominated the tournament until the semi-finals. I lead 6-1, 3-2 against Zverev who, however, also played very good. Unfortunately my game fell apart. It happens. I started to doubt my shots a bit. He started to read my serve well. He served incredibly well. And in the end, he almost won quietly. Since then he’s been playing really well. He’s in sparkling form. But here it’s a Grand Slam. It’s in three winning sets. There can be nervousness, a lot can come in line of account.”

Barely understood, well done Sascha, that’s great what you did in Tokyo, but on Friday everything will be different. Novak Djokovic is not wrong to think so and even less to say it, even between the lines. Because beating Djokovic in straight sets, Zverev had already done it. This time he will have to set a precedent. He can afford it, but what he accomplished at the Games, as remarkable as that performance was, does not bode well for Flushing’s semi-final.

Djokovic sees the half being played “on a few points”

Ditto for the German winning streak, now increased to 16 units. When Daniil Medvedev made his way to the Australian Open final in February, he had just scored 20 wins. It is an understatement to say that it did not weigh on the outcome of his final against Djokovic.

Alexander Zverev himself does not feed on illusions. Olympic champion as he is, and even with the benefit of this victory in their last confrontation, the challenge promises to be immense. “Against him, you have to be ready to play the best match possible, he said. You even have to play to perfection, otherwise you won’t win. And like most of the time, you can’t be perfect, which is why, in general, people lose to him. You have to be the one who dominates the points, while making a minimum of mistakes. It’s very hard.”

In a “normal” context, there are only a handful of players capable of doing this. Zverev is one of them. In Grand Slam, this grip is further reduced. This year, it is even non-existent. In the form and confidence of his life, the world number 4 could not tackle this almost impossible mission under better conditions. Still, not sure that this is enough. That is to say. “It can turn on both sides”, warns Djokovic, who sees this semi-final switch “on a few points”. This is what makes her so exciting.

