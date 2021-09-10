US Open 2021: Viewing, Princess Leylah Fernandez’s Secret?

What is it like to have a mind? No one can give a precise and concise answer to a question as vast as the sky. But if we had to get an illustration, we could always replay this passing forehand at the end of the stroke hit by Leylah Fernandez (with the help of the net) at 5 points everywhere in the decisive game of the third set of her victorious US Open quarter-final against Elina Svitolina on Tuesday, in New York, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 in 2:24.

A mind-boggling thriller and a new achievement: the summary of Fernandez’s victory

We do not know what will happen to Leylah Fernandez’s career either. But one thing is certain: you have to have in yourself a sacred dose of “mental” (especially when you have just celebrated your 19 years) to strike a blow like this in a moment like this. Just as it took her to beat Naomi Osaka in the third round, 5-7, 7-6, 6-4 while the Japanese had served for the match, then Angelique Kerber in the eighth (4-6, 7-6, 6-2) after being led by one set, and 4-2 in the second.

Youngest player to reach the semi-finals of the US Open since Maria Sharapova in 2005 (the Russian was then 18 years and 4 months old), Leylah Fernandez is neither the tallest (1.68 m), nor the more powerful circuit. It would even be rather the reverse. But the young Canadian, throughout her journey of madness – that she will try to continue in the semifinals against Aryna Sabalenka – has impressed, beyond her arm speed, by her extraordinary ability to n ‘ to be afraid of nothing and to put out your best shots in the most important moments. That is the prerogative of the greatest, without a doubt.

Leylah Fernandez has something of her own, a girl trap, an extra toy… Despite her low ranking (73rd) and her young age, she does not suffer from impostor syndrome in this US Open. Quite simply because, for a long time, she imagines herself in the place which is hers today. “I always imagined myself playing big Grand Slam matches, in huge and packed stadiums, having fun on the court, thus told the young heroine after her success. When I was little, when I had taken Justine Henin as an example, I imagined myself facing Serena and Venus, or more recently Osaka. And, of course, I won. “





“Even when I was little, I always wanted to play on the main court”

Stated like this, the recipe for success seems simple. You still have to put the right ingredients in it. Leylah Fernandez seems to have fallen into the magic potion when she was little. We can fantasize about taking center stage, everyone does it more or less. Assuming it is quite another thing, which does not necessarily have to be decreed. At Leylah, it’s pretty natural. “It’s something very deeply rooted in me because even when I was little, I always wanted to play on the main court, in front of all the parents. At school, the same. As soon as there was something to do in front of the others. , a game, a song, a dance, I would go and have a blast. This is also how over the years I have learned to use the energy of the crowd and ‘use it to my advantage, even if it is against me. “

Surprisingly mature speech from a player who is not even (physically speaking) 19 years old. But who already uses old grounding techniques to stay fully focused on the present moment. His method? Keywords, which help him focus his brain on a specific mission, and thus prevent him from going all over the place.

“For this game against Svitolina, I was just thinking about having confidence in myself, confidence in my game, she confirmed in a press conference. After each point, won or lost, I said to myself: trust yourself, let go of your punches, just look at the ball. But it’s not always the same instruction every game. Sometimes I vary. I try to find a sentence that captures my attention and motivates me more than another. “

Once she has found her magic sentence, Leylah Fernandez does not let go, during the whole match. Nor does she let go of her adversaries …

