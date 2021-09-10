USA-Values ​​to watch on Wall Street (updated)

(Updated with Alphabet, Take-Two, Affirm Holdings and share price)

PARIS, Sept. 10 (Reuters) – Top stocks to watch Friday on Wall Street where futures on major indexes suggest an open up of around 0.5% for the Dow Jones .DJI, 0.4% for the Standard & Poor’s 500 .SPX and around 0.3% for the Nasdaq .IXIC:

* APPLE AAPL.O, on trial in the United States with Epic Games over the terms of use for the App Store application store, on Thursday rejected the publisher of “Fortnite “‘s request to restore its developer account in Korea. South by integrating an alternative payment method. South Korea’s parliament last week approved a law requiring large app store operators to authorize third-party payment systems.

* UBER EATS meal delivery platforms

UBER.N, DOORDASH DASH.N and Grubhub on Thursday launched lawsuits against New York City over a new law that permanently limits their commissions to restaurants.

* WELLS FARGO WFC.N – The U.S. bank was fined $ 250 million on Thursday and imposed further restrictions for failing to implement measures ordered in 2018 by the OCC, the regulator of the banking sector, after the scandal of its fictitious accounts.





* FORD MOTOR FN and GENERAL MOTORS GM.N – Car sales in China plunged 17.8% in August, falling for the fourth consecutive month, weighed down by the global semiconductor shortage, according to data released Friday by China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

* TAKE-TWO TTWO.O fell 1.2% on the pre-stock market after the publisher announced the postponement to March 2022, instead of November 11, 2021, of the release of its “Grand Theft Auto V” games and “Grand Theft Auto Online” on Playstation 5.

* ALPHABET GOOGL.O – The shortage of computer components has prompted Google and the Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries RELI.NS to postpone the launch of the low-cost smartphone that the two groups are developing together and which was due to be released this Friday in India.

* AFFIRM HOLDINGS AFRM.O gained 23.4% in pre-market, the deferred payment service group having reported Thursday a turnover higher than Wall Street forecasts for the fourth quarter.

* HUMANIGEN HGEN.O – Credit Suisse has lowered its recommendation on the title of the pharmaceutical group to “neutral” against “outperformance”. Jefferies reduced his to “keep” versus “buy” before.

(Written by Claude Chendjou, edited by Sophie Louet)