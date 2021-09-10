Vaccination of caregivers: Olivier Véran announces checks to avoid “stops of convenience”

For the Minister, it is above all necessary to protect the fragile people who stay in care establishments. “I no longer want there to be clusters within establishments (…) I will be completely firm. The law will apply. We are talking about very fragile people. The caregivers will no longer be able to work, we suspend their salary “, said the minister.

And to ensure that he was working with the Health Insurance for “carry out the necessary checks”. Controls that may take place, “from the prescriber “.

The Minister of Health wanted to be firm on the subject. Less than a week before the vaccination obligation for caregivers, on September 15, Olivier Véran warned: “there will be no sick leave of convenience”.

The government’s stated goal is to detect vaccine recalcitrant. By September 15, all caregivers must have received at least one dose of the Covid vaccine to continue to exercise. However, 12% of them are not vaccinated.





A majority of hospital caregivers, in favor of compulsory vaccination

Still, the vast majority of hospital workers are not against an obligation to vaccinate, as evidenced by a recent survey carried out between August 31 and September 1. Two-thirds of hospital civil servants (FPH) are in favor of compulsory vaccination for caregivers and health sector personnel, according to an Ipsos survey commissioned by the Ministry of the Economy and unveiled on Tuesday, September 7.

In detail, 67% of FPH agents approve the obligation, a percentage lower than that observed in the State civil service (71%) but clearly higher than the rate recorded in the territorial civil service (58%). All sides combined, membership stands at 66%. Agents in contact with the public are more in favor of compulsory vaccination for caregivers than those who do not interact directly with it (67% against 60%).

The first reason given by those resistant to vaccination is the lack of perspective on the effects of the vaccine. Some 78% of them believe to justify their refusal “that we do not have enough perspective on the vaccine” and “that we do not know all the risks”. Words repeatedly dismantled by scientists in recent months. In total, 82% of public officials say they are fully vaccinated.