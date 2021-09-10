Vaimalama Chaves, Miss France 2019, integrates “Dance with the stars”

Drum roll ! A surprise guest and not just any one will make her debut on the floor of “Dance with the stars” on TF1. The sculptural Tahitian, Vaimalama Chaves, Miss France 2019 will be part of the competition whose first show of season 11 will be broadcast on Friday, September 17 at 9:05 p.m. Approached for two years by the production, the young woman finally agreed to get started. While the communication campaigns have just been unveiled without his presence, the entertainment presented by Camille Combal accompanied by Karine Ferri wants to raise the suspense until its arrival on the air. Other names should be revealed in the home stretch.



“Vai” her nickname for those close to her, joins the list of members of the Miss France family who have participated in the program. As a reminder, Sophie Vouzelaud, first runner-up of Miss France had integrated season 6, Iris Mittenaere, Miss France 2016 and Miss Universe the same year, lost in the final behind Clément Rémiens in 2018, and Sylvie Tellier danced there with Christophe Licata as partner in 2016. If for the moment, none of them has won the competition, Vaimalama Chaves could prove to be a strong competitor against other contenders, including Wejdene, Tayc, Lucie Lucas or Dita Von Teese.