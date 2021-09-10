Valtteri Bottas penalized on the grid at Monza

Mercedes was thinking about it but hadn’t decided yet. A first decision was taken in Monza, just before the qualifying session, and it concerns Valtteri Bottas. The Finn is fitted with an entirely new power unit for the sequel to the Italian Grand Prix, which is his fourth block used this season. A figure which exceeds the quota allocated for the year, and which will therefore involve a penalty returning him to the back of the grid on the starting grid.

Like many other engine manufacturers, Mercedes is at the limit of using these blocks, as is also the case for Honda, especially with Red Bull. Regarding Bottas, he now has a new combustion engine, a new turbo, a new MGU-H and a new MGU-K. It thus renews its stock of engine elements to then be more comfortable for the end of the season.

The Italian weekend is marked by the application of a particular format since it is the second experiment of the season for the Sprint Qualifications, after a first test run at Silverstone. In this case, it is important to specify that any penalty of this type applies to the starting grid of the Grand Prix, for Sunday, and therefore at the end of the Sprint Qualifiers on Saturday.

For the time being, Valtteri Bottas is the only driver affected by an engine penalty, a choice made on a route where overtaking is easier than elsewhere, making it possible to consider a recovery.



