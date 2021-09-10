Valtteri Bottas wins Italian GP qualification ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

To hear the expressive reaction of Valtteri Bottas once the line crossed, we could measure the breath of air that was his unexpected time, slammed at the end of Q3 this Friday at Monza. A few days after the confirmation of his departure from the Mercedes team, the placid Finn offered himself the best time of the qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, Friday, in front of his teammate Lewis Hamilton who seemed better off, and Max Verstappen ( Red Bull).