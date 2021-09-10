Valtteri Bottas wins Italian GP qualification ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen

To hear the expressive reaction of Valtteri Bottas once the line crossed, we could measure the breath of air that was his unexpected time, slammed at the end of Q3 this Friday at Monza. A few days after the confirmation of his departure from the Mercedes team, the placid Finn offered himself the best time of the qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix, Friday, in front of his teammate Lewis Hamilton who seemed better off, and Max Verstappen ( Red Bull).
He will start in the lead in the sprint race on Saturday (4.30 p.m.), second of its kind after Silverstone. But will start from the back of the grid on Sunday, after installing a fourth engine block this season for this Italian GP.
After the first free practice dominated by Hamilton, qualifying has long favored the Briton. In a Q1 marked by several traffic concerns, especially in the pit lane, the seven-time world champion managed the first lap launched under 1’20 ”, quite far ahead of his teammate, Lando Norris (McLaren) and Max Verstappen .
We knew the Italian circuit conducive to the performances of the Silver Arrows, this was confirmed in Q2: Hamilton took advantage of Bottas’ aspiration, started in front of him, just like Verstappen with Perez, and finished three tenths ahead of the Dutchman.
But in Q3, Verstappen, leader in the drivers’ standings, achieved a surprising first flying lap: only 17 thousandths behind Hamilton. What to hope for a mano a mano at the end of the session between the two contenders for the title. It was Bottas who finally beat everyone at the post, completing the almost six kilometers of the Monza circuit in 1’19”555.
Gasly 6th, Ocon released in Q2
On the French side, Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) signed the 6th fastest time in this qualification, behind the Mercedes, Verstappen and two convincing McLarens (Norris 4th, Ricciardo 5th). His teammate Yuki Tsunoda (16th) saw his last time in Q1 canceled for an excursion off the track at turn 11, allowing George Russell to steal a place in Q2 (15th). Disappointment for Alpine and Esteban Ocon, who will start 14th behind his teammate Alonso.