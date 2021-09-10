Very reassured, Didier Raoult ends an interview during the France 3 newscast

Guest of the JT of France 3 Provence-Alpes, Didier Raoult sharply ended his interview, annoyed by the “twisted” questions of journalist Olivier Gerbi

Wednesday evening, in the middle of the 19/20 newspaper of France 3, Professor Didier Raoult interrupted journalist Olivier Gerbi and stopped their interview which was in progress.

For France 3 Paca, Didier Raoult had agreed to take part in the question / answer game live from his office at the Marseille University Hospital Institute. Olivier Gerbi wanted to know the state of mind of the infectious disease specialist concerning his future at the head of the IHU Méditerranée Infection.

“You are crooked”

“There is nothing, neither legal nor administrative, which prevents me from continuing to be director of the IHU”, first launched Didier Raoult, questioning the accuracy of certain elements of a report broadcast a few minutes earlier by the channel.

“The establishment of a new director has been planned for three years. […] All this is media agitation and it is not real “, added the professor who ended up showing his annoyance after a new question on the subject:” I will not communicate with you on the administrative choices of a foundation cannot be decided in the press. “

Olivier Gerbi is back on the passage of Emmanuel Macron in Marseille last week. “He spoke about you and wondered if you had not, perhaps, been able to create phenomena of rejection of the vaccination against Covid-19”, asked the journalist.





“You are crooked,” replied Didier Raoult. The president began by saying that he esteemed my scientific work. As usual with journalists, you pull the little bit that interests you to add fuel to the fire. I don’t play this game, if you have a smart science question for me, I will answer. Your gossip doesn’t interest me! “

Cut shortly after while he was answering another question, Didier Raoult sounded the death knell for the interview: “It’s hellish, we’re stopping,” he concluded.

Didier Raoult wishes to stay one more year at the IHU the time to launch his succession

Didier Raoult, retired at the end of August as a university professor and hospital practitioner, wishes to remain at the head of the IHU Méditerranée Infection for one more year, while the procedure for his succession is launched. “In a year I think, I will leave the post of director of the IHU,” said the 69-year-old professor, while the new director of Marseille public hospitals (AP-HM), of which the IHU is a part, expressed his willingness to start the process of recruiting his successor.