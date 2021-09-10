VIDEO. Funeral of Jean-Paul Belmondo: “He left the earth, but will never be dead”

The family of Jean-Paul Belmondo, relatives and several personalities of French cinema were present at his funeral which was held at the Saint-Germain-des-Prés church in Paris, the day after the national tribute paid to the actor. Personalities from the world of entertainment and culture, including the director Claude Lelouch, Cédric Klapisch, the actors Pierre Richard in crutch, Alain Delon, Jean Dujardin, Danny Boon, the actress Béatrice Dalle, or even Thierry Frémaux, general delegate of the Cannes Film Festival, participated in the ceremony.

“It was very moving, it was a beautiful tribute between yesterday and today, we celebrated Jean-Paul,” said the humorist Laurent Gerra at the exit of the church of Saint-Germain-des- Close. “For me, he left the earth, but he is not dead, he will never be dead,” says actress Véronique Jannot.



The actor Francis Huster also spoke in tribute to the actor who died Monday at the age of 88: “He had the courage to fight to the end and to find that in life, in full light, not in dark rooms, you had to love to the end ”.