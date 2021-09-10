Violent, contemptuous and odious paga? The terrible accusations of his disabled cousin …

Paga has been in turmoil for several weeks. The famous candidate of the “Marseillais” is indeed accused by several people including mainly his ex-girlfriend, Luna Skye, of violence. Supported by his current sweetheart Giuseppa, the 33-year-old must now face new accusations, this time from his cousin, Melanie Paggini.

On Instagram, the young woman took the floor to defend the pretty Luna and ensures that Paga would have changed behavior overnight with her. The candidate would have become extremely violent with his cousin, not hesitating to insult and threaten her. Paga would also have suspected Mélanie of wanting to do reality TV, but the young woman indicated that she was disabled.

Very upset, she testified on Instagram: “It literally drives me crazy. I agree with Luna so much, he went from a nice, cool guy that you admire, to a guy who scared me extremely, I fell into depression, I was insulted, he threatened me. I was talked about and treated like a poor dog. This double facet described by Luna, I had it ‘I’m going to make your life hell, I’m going to destroy you and destroy your life and that of your relatives. I know people, I can take you apart without anyone knowing it’s me, I’ll do everything to make you regret it for life ‘. “





Mélanie Paggini continues: “Knowing that I was disabled, that I had just been hospitalized and all, I was already at the bottom … (…) I want to clarify that before all this, I was only hoping for one thing, it was getting to know my cousin. You have to know that I don’t like reality TV and that contrary to his accusations, I can’t even do it in view of my health, it is quite simply impossible. (…) I only received hatred, contempt, nastiness and so on. “

Faced with this testimony, Paga reacted on Instagram with a subliminal message: “Jealousy, envious, gossip, this is my daily life …”.

Eleanor de la Fontaine