violent frontal collision between two cars at Lardin-Saint-Lazare, traffic cut off

Among the four people involved in the collision which occurred this Thursday, September 9 in the evening, at least two are seriously injured according to the firefighters

Thursday September 9, shortly after 8 p.m., a serious traffic accident took place in the Dordogne, at Lardin-Saint-Lazare, on the RD 6089, on the avenue de Rispe.

According to the first elements, provided by the firefighters, a violent frontal impact occurred between two vehicles. Four people are involved in the accident: one is incarcerated, and another trapped in the cabin, in the words of the rescuers, while the last two are seriously injured.





The mobile emergency and resuscitation service (Smur), the gendarmes as well as firefighters from Lardin, Terrasson, Thenon and Sarlat are on the scene.

Traffic is completely cut off on the RD 6089. A little after 9 pm, a detour had not yet been set up. Motorists using this road were invited to turn around.