More

    violent frontal collision between two cars at Lardin-Saint-Lazare, traffic cut off

    News


    Among the four people involved in the collision which occurred this Thursday, September 9 in the evening, at least two are seriously injured according to the firefighters

    Thursday September 9, shortly after 8 p.m., a serious traffic accident took place in the Dordogne, at Lardin-Saint-Lazare, on the RD 6089, on the avenue de Rispe.

    The frontal impact was violent between the two cars.

    The frontal impact was violent between the two cars.

    Angelique Pouch

    According to the first elements, provided by the firefighters, a violent frontal impact occurred between two vehicles. Four people are involved in the accident: one is incarcerated, and another trapped in the cabin, in the words of the rescuers, while the last two are seriously injured.


    The road accident happened on Thursday shortly after 8 p.m.

    The road accident happened on Thursday shortly after 8 p.m.

    Angelique Pouch

    The mobile emergency and resuscitation service (Smur), the gendarmes as well as firefighters from Lardin, Terrasson, Thenon and Sarlat are on the scene.

    Traffic is completely cut off on the RD 6089. A little after 9 pm, a detour had not yet been set up. Motorists using this road were invited to turn around.


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlejournalists from France 2 board a Taliban convoy in Kabul
    Next articlethe French Federation withdraws its complaint for defamation against a horsewoman alleged victim of rape

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC