Vivendi: after the listing of Universal, the takeover bid?



The title of the media giant gained 36% over one year. (© UMG screenshot)

Speculations are rife on the evolution of the group, without its musical nugget. Find out about our advice on Vivendi shares.



The summer period was beneficial for the media giant, which saw its share price reach a new high over nineteen years, at 33.48 euros. In one month, the title recovered 15%, outperforming the CAC 40 (-0.2%).

The IPO of its subsidiary Universal Music Group (UMG) scheduled for September 21 and speculation on the future of Vivendi boost the action.





UMG is the nugget of Vivendi, contributing 71% of its operating profit. The musical major forecasts for 2021 an organic growth of its turnover of more than 10%, which would be accompanied by an increase of 20% of the gross operating surplus.

One for one

A trajectory that appeals to investors before the IPO on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange, which will involve the distribution of 60% of UMG to Vivendi shareholders.

In detail, each Vivendi share held will give the right to one UMG share. The value of Vivendi shares will drop sharply, but in return the shareholders will receive shares from the musical major.

The question is how will the French group evolve without its main asset.

For now, Vivendi has not provided any information, but its strategy is going in two directions.

Takeover in sight?

With a net cash position estimated at 10 billion euros, it

Read more on LeRevenu.com