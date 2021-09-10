Vivo X70 Pro +: monstrous technical sheet for this future king of the Android world

Vivo has just unveiled its new line of smartphones in China. There are three smartphones, the X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro +, which has a particularly impressive technical sheet.

Vivo has just unveiled its new X70 Series, consisting of three smartphones, the Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro and Vivo X70 Pro +. They bring a significant leap forward both in terms of design and features, especially for the most upscale of them, the X70 Pro +.

The latter indeed benefits from all the best: AMOLED E5 2K screen with adaptive refresh rate up to 120 Hz and touch sampling rate of 300 Hz, Snapdragon 888+ coupled with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB storage, and 4,500 mAh battery compatible with both 55W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging (and even reverse charging at 10W).





A true concentrate of technologies to which must be added an impressive rear photo unit composed of four sensors, including a Samsung GN1 main module of 50 MP, an ultra wide-angle of 48 MP, a periscopic telephoto of 8 MP (optical zoom X5) and a 12 MP X2 telephoto. In addition, we also benefit from a new V1 imaging chip which should allow the device to offer excellent performance in photo / video.

Let’s not forget the Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro, which are nonetheless interesting. Both benefit from a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate, and we will benefit from a Dimensity 1200 from MediaTek on the X70 and an Exynos 1080 on the X70 Pro. On the photo side, the X70 has a triple rear photo module including a 40 MP main sensor while the X70 Pro is entitled to a quadruple photo module with 50 MP main lens.

Announced in China, these smartphones do not yet have a price or release date in our regions. In the Middle Kingdom, the prices of the X70 and X70 Pro oscillate between 3,699 and 4,299 yuan, or between 485 and 565 euros approximately. As for the flagship of the range, the Vivo X70 Pro +, it starts at 5,499 yuan, or around 720 euros.