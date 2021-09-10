Watchlist: Alstom, a not-so-ideal son-in-law

For a week, the company has yet announced a contract of € 500 million for commuter trains in Germany, another of € 115 million for trams in Lyon and the first release of its Coradia Lint hydrogen train in France. Order entries from 1er fiscal quarter (March to June) had reached records (€ 6.4 billion). Insufficient for the market which has still not recovered from the announcement in early July of medium-term objectives lower than expected, in particular because the integration of competitor Bombardier Transport, recently acquired, will be more complicated than expected .

Alstom’s status as the ideal son-in-law – a dossier perfectly calibrated to integrate all the ESG selections on the planet – has boosted its valuation on several occasions, but the gains have always remained short-lived in recent times. It must be said that 45 times the results for the fiscal year ended March 31, and 38 times those for the current fiscal year, the title is not given. On the other hand, if the strategic plan is carried out as planned, the PER for the 2023/2024 financial year must drop to 13 times. A much more reasonable level for a company which, by swallowing one of its three main competitors, has consolidated its oligopolistic position on the Western collective land mobility market and improved its capacity to resist the Chinese ogre CRRC.





In 2021, green mobility is primarily a recipe for marketing strategies, but less on the stock market

The good old stock market adage is against catching a falling knife. But nothing prevents to monitor its evolution closely, just in case. Currently, the record shows a high valuation and recent downward outlook revisions, which stain the Zonebourse rating balance sheet. A feeling reinforced by the disparity in analysts’ opinions, even if history has shown that this parameter is not necessarily a negative signal.