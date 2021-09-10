we explain the tensions around the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline which is to supply Germany with Russian gas

Russia announced Friday, September 10, the completion of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline under the Baltic Sea. This long tube of more than a thousand kilometers will supply Germany with Russian gas, after years of controversy. Former United States President Donald Trump, in particular, has long opposed it.

What is it about ?

This pipeline, along 1,230 kilometers under the Baltic Sea, follows the same route as its twin Nord Stream 1, operational since 2012, explains France 24 in this video.

Nord Stream 2 has a capacity of 55 billion cubic meters of gas per year. He should make it possible to double Russian gas deliveries to Germany, the main promoter of the project, bypassing Ukraine. The route will increase the possibilities of delivering Russian gas to Europe at a time when production within the European Union is declining.

Operated by Gazprom, the project, estimated at more than 10 billion euros, was co-financed by five European energy groups (OMV, Engie, Wintershall Dea, Uniper, Shell). The work is coming to an end as gas prices in Europe hit record highs in the face of low stocks before winter. The price of regulated gas thus increased by 8.7% in September in France, after an increase of 10% in July and 5.3% in August. According to statements by Gazprom CEO Alexeï Miller, the first gas deliveries via Nord Stream 2 should take place this year, possibly as early as October.

Why was it a source of tension?

For its detractors, the gas pipeline will durably increase European energy dependence on Russia. Besides, bypassing the traditional gas delivery route via Ukraine, Nord Stream 2 will deprive this ally of the West of approximately one billion euros per year in transit costs. After the announcement of the completion of the site, the Ukrainian presidency hastened to proclaim that “Ukraine was going to fight against this Russian political project until its completion, after it and even after the start of gas deliveries.”





Former President of the United States Donald Trump had made the fight against the project one of his priorities, especially since he was also seeking to sell American shale gas. He had also dealt serious blows to the work by passing a law in 2019 imposing sanctions against companies involved in construction. Several companies, because of these pressures, had withdrawn from the project, in particular on the side of the insurers covering the site.

Started in April 2018, the work was therefore interrupted in December 2019 when there were only 150 kilometers of tube to lay in German and Danish waters. It resumed a year later and Gazprom was able to announce on September 10 that the pipeline was completed.

Who defended the project?

Russia, of course, but within the European Union, Germany has been the main promoter of the pipeline. She presented it as an economic project necessary to accomplish its energy transition and to sustain deliveries to all of Europe.

She ultimately won her case following a Washington’s turnaround after Joe Biden’s arrival at the White House. The Democratic president, who had started his mandate on a line extremely hostile to Nord Stream 2, in the tradition of his predecessors, allowed the development of a German-American compromise to try to close this dispute.

The American administration announced at the end of May 2020 that it was giving up sanctioning the company Nord Stream 2 AG, responsible for operating the gas pipeline, thus removing an essential obstacle to its commissioning. The United States then announced in July an agreement with the German government to end their dispute.

Among its main provisions: possible sanctions against Moscow in the event of a slippage and a commitment by Washington and Berlin to plead together for the ten-year extension of measures guaranteeing the transit through Ukraine of Russian gas. Joe Biden gave up blocking the project, believing that it was too late and that it was better to bet on the alliance with Germany, whose cooperation Washington wishes to ensure in other cases, in particular in the face of the China.