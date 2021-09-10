we explain to you what “mucosal immunity” is, a promising avenue of research for a future nasal vaccine

Although it remains effective against severe forms of the disease, vaccination alone will not be enough to contain a new epidemic wave in the fall. The Institut Pasteur wrote this clearly in its models published on September 6. In question, the “decrease in the effectiveness of vaccines against infections: we know that we were at 80% [avant le variant Delta], we are rather around 60% protection ” today, explained journalist and doctor Damien Mascret on France 2. To fight against the transmission of Covid-19, researchers are now relying on a new form of vaccine, by nasal spray, to give patients so-called “mucous” immunity.

What is “mucosal immunity”?

“Mucosal immunity can concern the nose, the mouth …” explains to franceinfo Nathalie Mielcarek, research director at Inserm, who is working on a nasal vaccine against whooping cough at the Institut Pasteur in Lille.

“It is a particular type of immunity which is conferred on the mucous membranes in particular by IgA antibodies (immunoglobulins A), she develops. And vs‘is very interesting in cases of a viral infection such as Covid because this immunity prevents entry of the virus into cells. “

Why a nasal spray vaccine?

Also, to give the nose this mucosal immunity, researchers are now trying to develop a nasal spray vaccine. “For a local response, you need a local immunization, exposes Nathalie Mielcarek. “These nasal spray vaccines give a local response, in the nose therefore, with antibodies that lower the viral load.” Clear, “they potentially have a barrier effect, by preventing the virus from entering, she specifies. Potentially because it will have to be proven yet. “

The current vaccines, for their part, develop antibodies and a cellular response which makes it possible to fight against the disease and in particular against its serious forms. But they don’t stop the virus from spreading.

“The current vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca) are given intramuscularly. They lower the viral load and protect against disease, but they do not prevent transmission. In other words, they are not completely effective.” Nathalie Mielcarek, Research Director at Inserm to franceinfo

The president of the Medical Commission of the Assistance Publique-Hôpitaux de Paris (AP-HP), Rémi Salomon, posted the same reasoning on Twitter.

The COVID vaccine administered by nasal spray, a solution that would provide better local immunity (nasal mucosa) than vaccines administered intramuscularly. These give good general immunity through white blood cells and antibodies ⤵️ 1/4

– Rémi Salomon (@RemiSalomon) September 9, 2021

… which circulate in the blood but less good immunity locally which explains why they prevent the virus from invading the whole body but are less effective against moderate forms and on transmission. Several studies are underway in ⤵️

2/4 – Rémi Salomon (@RemiSalomon) September 9, 2021

“This type of nasal vaccine already exists against the flu in the United States or Great Britain: it is a pediatric vaccine based on inactivated virus, administered to patients between 24 months and 18 years old, and which works well “, underlines Nathalie Mielcarek. “Another example: at the Institut Pasteur in Lille, we developed a nasal vaccine against whooping cough which is in phase II trials. In the future, we will be moving more and more towards this type of vaccine.”

Would this nasal spray vaccine replace current vaccines?

Caution, caution. Already because research is only at the testing stage. Against the Covid, “there are currently eight nasal spray vaccines in clinical evaluation” listed by the World Health Organization, underlines the research director at Inserm. It is therefore difficult to say before these vaccines are validated by the competent health agencies.

And if they were, how could they be used? For Nathalie Mielcarek, “the intranasal vaccine could bring a new touch to vaccination “, by serving as a sort of complement.

“Now that a large portion of people in France are protected against severe forms of the disease by vaccination, this nasal vaccine could serve as a booster vaccine to fight against transmission of the virus.” Nathalie Mielcarek, Research Director at Inserm to franceinfo

It does not exclude either that this type of vaccine may be effective in countries where vaccination is still underdeveloped, since “it is easy to administer, that there is no need for an injection and that it is quite stable at temperature”. But could they replace messenger RNA vaccines? “Messenger RNA vaccines have a high efficacy rate, she recalls. They can only be replaced by the intranasal vaccine if it achieves this level of effectiveness. “