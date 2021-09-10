we got on board, here’s all you need to know

Transformed into an electric mobility show, the new German auto show welcomes some important new products, including a French star: the Renault Mégane E-Tech, 100% electric and powered by an on-board system signed by Google.

The shortage of semiconductors is having a very serious impact on the automotive industry and millions of vehicles could not be produced, up to 12% of the world volume according to the estimates of certain specialist firms. But that does not prevent new products and world premieres, all electrified and connected, from succeeding one another at the IAA Munich show, which replaces the Frankfurt Motor Show.

Here, one word: mobility in all its forms, cars, motorized two-wheelers and electric bicycles, in individual or sharing modes. A new kind of event in the midst of the Covid period and when the passion for the automotive thing is waning and classic shows have been losing ground for years.

A half-hearted living room

In Munich, the organizers wanted to merge this event into the city, inviting the general public to navigate (in zero emission mode of course) between the temporary installations in famous central squares (Open Space) and the halls of the exhibition center.

And the first impressions are those of a half-hearted event, on a very small scale compared to the trade fairs that we have known. S-size stalls, wide aisles, quiet footfall as Polizei’s forces deploy to ensure the safety of the visit of Chancellor Angela Merkel, for whom this is the last inauguration of its kind.

Fortunately, the novelties are present and – cocorico! – the Renault stand is one of those which takes the limelight with two stars in the spotlight: the all-new all-electric Mégane E-Tech, launched in spring 2022, and the cute Renault 5 concept, which will be produced in series in 2024.

Mégane E-Tech: Google inside

As we have known since last year, the next Mégane will be all electric. And here is already the series version exhibited on the stand of the diamond brand which is experiencing its “Renaulution”. New logo, new CMF-EV electric platform shared (finally) with Nissan, new infotainment platform and therefore, new Mégane, without common parts with the compact gasoline, diesel and hybrid sedan that we know on our roads.

Renault changes everything and it shows: the Mégane E-Tech is more compact (4.21 m), firmly planted on huge 20-inch wheels and sporting limited glass surfaces. It forces the line and does not lack pace. Despite its wheel arches and side sills highlighted in black, don’t call it SUV: Renault is keen to describe it as a classic sedan, with sporty GTI-style genes, assures group boss Luca de Meo.

Its dedicated platform makes it possible to make the most of the interior space with a large wheelbase of 2.70 m, but for all that, the space offered remains close to what we know in classic compact sedans. It’s a bit disappointing if you think of the Volkswagen iD.3. The boot space is more convincing, with a very deep double bottom that can accommodate a charging cable. But above all, it is its dashboard and its brand new interface that is one of its strengths.

The new system called OpenR is made up of a 12.3 ″ panel for instrumentation and 12 ″ ‘vertically facing the driver (9 ″’ at entry level) for infotainment, totaling an XXL surface area. in Full HD of 774 cm2. A magnificent set with very neat graphics, without haptic feedback on the other hand, configurable with two widgets at the bottom of the screen, while the air conditioning controls remain physical, it is a safe bet …





“We designed this set as a real electronic object, with a glass panel and high quality”, explains Marc Pinel-Peschardière, the design experience vision director, in other words Mr. IHM, in this position since 2001. Alone at his beginnings, he now manages a team of about twenty designers and reports to the group’s design boss, Laurens van den Acker.

“It’s an open system that offers real continuity of use between the exterior and the car, without breaking, seamless,” he adds. A fourth generation of infotainment systems now built on Android with Google Automotive Services.

So Google Maps (with Smart Route Planner to include charging stations in a journey) and the Playstore are part of the game, of course coupled with Google Assistant. Once their profile is set up, previous searches will automatically appear in the system, just like using their smartphone. Android Auto and Apple CarPlay are still possible, but with such a system there should be no need for them. Software updates will be done remotely as they should.

Renault is planning a 4G subscription for the data needed to operate the system, which is part of the new business model strategies of car manufacturers. However, you should be able to use your own data to avoid paying. As for the hardware provided by Qualcomm (Snapdragon processor), it is oversized to anticipate the life of the car, with 128 GB of memory.

The latest on-board electronic equipment in the game

In terms of driving aids, the Mégane is capable of semi-autonomous driving taking into account the information from the navigation, slowing down around a tight bend or roundabout, like some German cars and soon, the DS 4. for example. Good news, with assisted driving in traffic jams, the system will restart on its own after stopping for up to 30 seconds (3 seconds today). An interior rear-view mirror by camera compensates for the very narrow view through the rear window.

The sound is entrusted to the French company Arkamys for the entry-level sound processor, and to Harman Kardon at the top of the range, which is making its debut here at Renault. The light atmosphere automatically varies the color of its LEDs to follow the biological rhythm of the human body, according to 48 different shades. We can doubt its real repercussions, but the idea is pretty …

Two motors and two batteries on the program

As for the technical sheet of the Mégane E-Tech, the range is easily readable, with two battery powers and two motors. At the entry level combining the 130 hp engine and the 40 kWh battery, it aims for a range according to the WLTP standard of 300 km, with a recharge to 7 kW or 22 kW depending on the model.

The large 218 hp engine is combined with the 60 kWh battery capable of offering 470 km of range. It is available in AC 7 kW and DC 130 kW or AC 22 and DC 130 charging. The fast charge allows it to recover 300 km in 30 minutes. Business versions will also offer fast charging on the small engine.

The Mégane weighs 1.6 tonnes and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.4 seconds, which is almost a sporty value, while its top speed is limited to 160 km / h. So much for the performance of this model, which will be manufactured in France in the Douai plant, dedicated to electricity at the heart of the ElectriCity cluster. We look forward to trying this new entry in the heart of the market early next year.