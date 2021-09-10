We know everything about Intel’s Z690 chipset: PCI Express 5.0, DDR4 and DDR5

This morning, we therefore have the right to the diagram of the chipsetof, the one who will drive the processorsin K and KF version.

Thus, thanks to this diagram, we first learn that the processor will offer 20 PCI Express lanes, 16 of which will be in PCI Express 5.0 and 4 in PCI Express 4.0. Thus, we will be on 5.0 for graphics cards in 1 x 16x or 2 x 8x. The other 4 lines are for an SSD.

For the memory, we will have a double controller, in DDR5 4800 or DDR4 3200 with a ratio of 1/2 and 1/4.

Now let's talk about the chipset, finally first of all the link between the CPU and the chipset, which will now be in DMI 4.0 and therefore in PCI Express 8x 4.0.





Regarding the chipset, the latter will offer 12 PCIe 4.0 lanes, 16 PCIe 3.0 lanes, 4 USB 3.2 2.2 in 20 Gbps, Wifi 6E or even 7, 6 SATA III, Ethernet 1G and 5G, Optane, Smart Sound and RAID in SATA and PCI Express.

We should see the Alder Lake-S processors arrive on November 19.

Here are now, as a reminder, the expected specs of the three K models, but also of the three KF models without iGPU:

the Core i5-12600K and therefore the 12600KF will therefore be in 6C + 4c, so 6 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, so 16 Threads in total. The processor will embed 20 MB of L3 cache memory and for the speeds, the 6C will run from 4.5 to 4.9 GHz and the 4c ​​from 3.4 to 3.6 GHz.

For the Core i7-12700K and 12700KF we will have 8C + 4c, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 4 Gracemont cores, so 20 Threads in total. The processor will embed 25 MB of L3 cache memory and for speeds, the 8Cs will run at 4.7 5.0 GHz and the 4c ​​at 3.6 3.8 GHz.

Finally the Core i9-12900K and 12900KF, will offer 8C and 8c, so 8 Golden Cove cores with HT and 8 Gracemont cores, so 24 Threads in total. The processor will embed 30 MB of L3 cache memory and for speeds, the 8Cs will run from 5.0 to 5.3 GHz and the 4c ​​from 3.7 to 3.9 GHz.