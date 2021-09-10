The pension reform “we will do that when the masks come off” because “there we have other priorities”, Emmanuel Macron launched to a farmer during a visit to an agricultural fair in Provence.

Long awaited on the subject, Emmanuel Macron finally spoke on the pension reform. During the visit of an agricultural fair in Provence on Friday, he confirmed the choice of the executive to postpone it.

“We will have to move anyway. Afterwards, we must not do it right away,” he replied to a farmer who questioned him on the subject, during a walkabout at the “Terres de Jim” fair in Corbières-en-Provence.

“We will have to do it by listening to everyone. And then there, we have other priorities, all the same”, with the Covid epidemic and the economic recovery to be carried out, estimated the Head of State, adding: “we will do that when we take off the masks, if I may say so.”

“You have to find the right system”

“Don’t worry about all this,” he insisted, “we have to be collectively smart” to “find the right system to save our pensions.”





“If we tell each other the truth, we live longer and longer, we study longer and longer. And who is funding pensions? It’s the people who work. How are we going to have the same pensions? ”he insisted.

“We must find the right system to keep pensions” but “not ask impossible things of people who work”, he concluded.

Prime Minister Jean Castex declared on Wednesday, at the end of a government seminar chaired by Emmanuel Macron, that the conditions for relaunching pension reform, a pandemic under control and a solid economic recovery, were not “to date still not met “.

Even if this reform “is an absolute necessity” to restore the balance of the system, “we have the imperative duty to promote as much as possible the unity of the country”, he added, in allusion to the opposition of the unions and reluctance on this reform even in the ranks of the majority, a few months before the 2022 presidential election.

The hypothesis of a revival of the pension reform had resurfaced at the beginning of the week. Several sources affirmed that Emmanuel Macron would intend to abolish the special pension schemes and establish the minimum pension at 1,000 euros before the end of his mandate. The debate is now closed.