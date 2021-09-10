what Benjamin Mendy risks at the hearing this Friday

Accused of several rapes and sexual assault, and remanded in England since August 27, French defender of Manchester City, Benjamin Mendy, will appear this Friday before a court in Chester for a preliminary hearing.

Whatever happens, it will not be the end of his legal troubles, but it is a day that could prove to be crucial for the future of Benjamin Mendy. The French defender of Manchester City (27), 2018 world champion with the Blues, is at the heart of a dark story, suspected of having committed a sexual assault in January 2021 and four rapes: three on the same woman in October 2020, and another on a minor in August 2021.

It was also on August 27 that the British justice placed the former player of Le Havre, OM and Monaco, in pre-trial detention in a prison in Altcourse, north of Liverpool. And it is in a special area of ​​this prison that Benjamin Mendy has spent the last two weeks. The international will come out this Friday to appear in the early afternoon before a court in Chester in a preliminary hearing.





Released under judicial supervision, or kept in detention?

The stake of this hearing – which is not intended to judge the facts – is twofold: whether Mendy wants to plead guilty or not, in which case a trial date could be set, and whether the accused will be released under supervision. judicial. Which is absolutely not a certainty.

Arrested and heard by the police in November 2020 and again at the beginning of the year 2021, the Essonnien had at that time been placed on parole, but had not fulfilled his obligations by organizing at least one new party at his home, which angered British justice. On September 1, the latter had also refused the request for release made by the player’s lawyers.

Since then, a second 40-year-old man named Louis Saha Matturie has been charged in connection with this investigation. He too is due to appear in court in Chester this Friday.