What is the dangerous Nipah virus that India seeks to contain after the death of a child? – West-France evening edition

A 12-year-old child died in India from the Nipah virus on Sunday, September 5, 2021. It causes a disease that can be dangerous, against which there is no treatment or vaccine, and that the Indian authorities seek to contain to avoid a “potential epidemic”. Here is everything you need to know about this virus.

The State of Kerala. (Map: Ouest-France)

“At the moment, there is no reason to panic. But we have to be careful. ” This call for vigilance was made by Veena George, the Minister of Health for the State of Kerala, in southern India.

He evokes, in these words reported by the Indian magazine India Today Sunday, September 5, 2021, the death of a 12-year-old boy, who died from an infection with the Nipah virus, potentially fatal and for which there is no treatment.

Since then, the state of Kerala has been ” on alert “, the authorities are fighting to contain a “Potential epidemic” Nipah virus, the Associated Press news agency reports.

They have put in place measures similar to those intended to fight against the coronavirus: tracing of contact cases, isolation measure … Here is all you need to know about this virus.

What is the Nipah virus?

The Nipah virus (NiV) is transmitted from animals to humans, it is called a zoonotic virus, explains the World Health Organization (WHO). It can also be passed from person to person.

The “Natural hosts” of this virus are fruit bats, that is, bats that feed on fruits, which are part of the family of Pteropodidae. Outbreaks of infections have also been observed in other animals, such as pigs, but also horses, goats, sheep, cats and dogs …

The virus was first identified in Malaysia in 1999 after an increase in cases in pig farms. In Bangladesh, “Outbreaks have occurred almost every year since 2001”.

India was also affected: in 2018, 17 people had died from the virus in the same state of Kerala, then indicated the WHO.

But these are not the only regions that could be affected, warn global health authorities: “Serological signs of infection” have been “Highlighted” among other bat species that live in Cambodia, Ghana, Indonesia, Madagascar, the Philippines and Thailand.

How is it transmitted?





In Malaysia or Singapore, the country where the first outbreaks of infections took place, the majority of these among the inhabitants were linked to direct contact between infected people and sick pigs.

In infections that have occurred in Bangladesh or India, “The most probable source of infection was the consumption of fruit or fruit products contaminated with the urine or saliva of infected bats”, says the WHO. An example ? Date juice.

Between humans, for example, the virus has spread from one person to another “By close contact with the secretions or excretions of infected persons”, or in health facilities. But human-to-human transmission is “Limited” further specifies the WHO, the virus is “Less contagious” that the Covid-19, underlines the American daily The Washington Post .

What are the symptoms and consequences?

They usually appear between four and fourteen days after being exposed to the virus: fever, migraine, cough, pain in the throat, difficulty breathing, vomiting, explain the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention United States (CDC).

In humans, the virus causes a disease that can be asymptomatic but also result in acute respiratory infection or even fatal encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). “Human infection causes severe respiratory and neurological disorders with high mortality”, summarizes the Institut Pasteur.

Indeed, its case fatality rate is estimated at between 40 and 75%, but this figure depends on the different outbreaks and the support capacities of the local health services.

Still according to the WHO, approximately 20% of patients who recover have neurological sequelae, such as convulsive disorders or personality alterations.

How to fight against the virus?

There is no virus or treatment to fight the Nipah virus. To treat severe neurological and respiratory forms, WHO recommends placing patients in emergency wards. “Intensive support”.

Only one lever can therefore be operated to try to limit infections: prevention. This involves, for example, limiting the access of bats to fresh foodstuffs, or even washing and carefully peeling the fruits while throwing away those which have been partly eaten by bats, recommends the ‘WHO.

Regarding human-to-human transmission, “ close unprotected physical contact with people infected with the Nipah virus should be avoided and hands should be washed regularly after providing care or visiting sick people ”, notes the institution.

As the Institut Pasteur indicates, world health authorities have made the Nipah virus “A research priority with the aim of preventing health crises”.