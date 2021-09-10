What Manchester United looked like when Cristiano Ronaldo left

What follows after this advertisement

12 years after his departure for Real Madrid and the most expensive transfer in history at the time (€ 94m), Cristiano Ronaldo is making his comeback at Manchester United. He had not worn the bright red jersey of the Red Devils since May 27, 2009. It was during a Champions League final lost (2-0) against FC Barcelona of Pep Guardiola and Lionel Messi. Apart from a new C1 final where he is still defeated by Barça two years later, the English club has never reached this peak, even coming out of a few years without a title. The last trophy dates back to a League Cup in 2017. A real anomaly as the history of Mancun is so rich.

Bulimid of victories and ambition, the Portuguese intends to rectify all that. Party as a super star and a reigning Ballon d’Or, he returns with his backpack weighed down with 4 additional copies of the supreme distinction. If he could equal his lifelong rival with a 6th Ballon d’Or, he would not be deprived of it. For this, he will have to lead Manchester to the greatest titles. “Before, it was good. Winning important things with this jersey but that was many years ago. I’m here to win again ”, reports the new number 7 in an interview with the club media, well aware that the luster of United has somewhat disappeared in the last decade.

Since his departure, combined with that of Sir Alex Ferguson 4 years later, MU has never been champion again. Legendary coach now retired, the Scotsman has played a role in this return of the prodigal son. “I really like him and he was the main key to me being where I am at Manchester United”, testified the Portuguese on his arrival in England. In training, he found some acquaintances like Bruno Fernandes, Diogo Dalot and Raphaël Varane. The squad remains very impressive, but without doubt the English club have never been as strong as during the striker’s last season in 2008/2009.

MU has barely been to the top since the departures of Ronaldo and Ferguson

Reigning European champions after defeating Chelsea in the C1 final on penalties, and champions of England thanks in particular to Ronaldo author of 31 goals in the Premier League, the Mancunians are the big favorites of this new exercise, both on the national and European scene. They have certainly lost rotation players like Louis Saha and Mikaël Silvestre but have recovered Dimitar Berbatov and seem more than armed in all positions. Above all, they managed to keep Cristiano Ronaldo, already courted by Real Madrid. A sort of media showdown was established during the summer between the English club and its player. It was finally Alex Ferguson who whistled the end of recess.





Van der Saar is present in the goals, the Vidic-Ferdinand hinge is at his peak, Neville, the captain competed by O’Shea and Rafael, and Evra are holders in the corridors. In the middle, the competition is terrible. Scholes and Giggs, taken down a notch, have still not been retired and are scrapping with Carrick, Fletcher and young Anderson. In front, in addition to the Bulgarian rookie mentioned above, Park, Tevez, Rooney and therefore Ronaldo are competing for the remaining places, leaving only crumbs for the inexperienced Nani and Welbeck. A bloated and very balanced workforce that will hover over this Premier League, despite a timid start to the championship with a defeat against Liverpool and a draw against Chelsea.

Manchester United, a winning machine

The duel with the Benitez Reds was intense but it was the Red Devils who won with 90 points, reaching the third highest total in their history. This third consecutive title is above all the 18th in the history of the club, joining the record then held by Liverpool. Ferguson succeeded in his mission to “Bring Liverpool back down from their fucking perch.” During that same season, MU also won the Club World Cup and the League Cup, reaching the semi-finals of the FA Cup as well. Second top scorer in the championship with 18 goals behind Anelka (19 goals), Ronaldo will fail to conquer a second Champions League with Manchester.

This C1 campaign has yet shown all the power of Ferguson’s machine, capable of withstanding and stinging anytime. Against Inter in the round of 16, a 2-0 success in England will validate the 0-0 draw in Italy. Facing Porto from Lucho Gonzalez and Lisandro Lopez, the British scared themselves by conceding a 2-2 at Old Trafford before going 1-0 on the return thanks to a legendary goal from Ronaldo, a supersonic shot from 35 meters in the skylight. In the semifinals, Arsenal was eaten alive (1-0, 3-1), Evra best summing up this double confrontation. “Tonight, it was eleven men against eleven children.” Still, this defeat in the final against Barça will put an end to a series of invisibility long two years and 25 matches. A record at the time.