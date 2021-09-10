When Wizz Air tries to merge with easyJet

To all our loyal readers We are sorry to disturb you in your reading, but please do not ignore this post. Like many other media, we are directly affected by the effects of the crisis. Our mainly advertising revenues are falling sharply and the situation no longer allows us to guarantee the editorial quality of Air Journal, a completely free site which covers air news 365 days a year. If you have already made a donation this year, we sincerely thank you, if not, we appeal to you. If everyone reading this post made a donation of € 5, we could continue to grow and keep you informed 24/7 about the news and history of air travel. We are counting on you, support the site with a donation and participate in its development.

The airline company low cost easyJet rejected a takeover offer from what several sources confirm to be its rival Wizz Air, and announces a capital increase of approximately 1.4 billion euros.

The announcement by the British cheap flight specialist on 9 September 2021 surprised more than one: without ever naming its Hungarian rival, easyJet told stock market authorities that its Board of Directors “had recently received a unsolicited preliminary takeover approach, which took the form of a low premium, highly conditional equity transaction ”. After a “careful evaluation”, the offer was unanimously rejected because it “fundamentally undervalues” the participation of the airline. The “offeror”, in this case Wizz Air, has since “confirmed that it was no longer considering an offer for its rival which, if the merger had been accepted, would have contributed to create a competitor of Ryanair, the largest low-cost airline in Europe in terms of market share and fleet size, ”the statement said.

EasyJet on the other hand announced yesterday that it hopes raise £ 1.2 billion (1.4 billion euros) through “the issuance of ordinary shares of easyJet plc by public offer as part of a capital increase with preferential subscription rights for shareholders through the issue of 301,260,394 new shares in the unit price of 410 pence, at the rate of 31 new shares for 47 existing shares ”. And she got a new ease revolving credit of $ 400 million (338 million euros) over four years from banks.

The proceeds of these two actions will be used to help “restore easyJet’s balance sheet amid the lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic”, improve the group’s liquidity, strengthen its credit ratios, and continue to renew its fleet . EasyJet has so far accessed around £ 2.9bn through term loans, revolving credit facilities, the UK government’s Covid corporate finance facility, bonds and sale / leaseback transactions planes (43 Airbus concerned).

” The capital increase announced today not only strengthens our balance sheet allowing us to accelerate our post-COVID-19 recovery plan, but will also position us for growth so that we can take advantage of the opportunities strategic investment expected to arise as the European aviation industry emerges from the pandemic », Said easyJet CEO Johan Lundgren. This capital increase “will allow us to build on our fundamental operational strengths and our network strategy for our clients, as well as accelerate the creation of long-term value for our shareholders. “. He estimates to by 2023 return to pre-health crisis capacities; these capacities were in particular in France at more than 90% of 2019 levels.

