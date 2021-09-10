which countries have chosen to impose vaccination?

The obligation to vaccinate against Covid-19, in particular for certain professional categories, has spread this summer all over the world

Like the United States, where compulsory vaccination has just been extended, a growing number of countries require a vaccination certificate for certain categories. We take stock.

Mandatory for all adults: an exception

Very few countries require vaccination for its entire adult population. This is the case in two authoritarian Central Asian states, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. Although it is one of the few countries that has not reported any official case of Covid, Turkmenistan announced on July 7 that it was making vaccination compulsory for “all people over 18 without contraindications. medical ”.

In the Vatican, a note from February 8, 2021 makes the vaccine imperative for the inhabitants of the smallest state in the world and the employees who work there.

French territory in the South Pacific, New Caledonia will make vaccination compulsory for all adults and for travelers, according to a decision adopted on September 3.

Obligation for certain categories

Vaccination obligations for certain professional categories have multiplied all over the world during the summer. In the United States, President Joe Biden on Thursday made vaccination mandatory for federal employees and contractors of federal agencies, staff at nursing homes receiving federal grants and schools under federal control.

In France, the vaccination obligation for staff in hospitals, retirement homes, firefighters, ambulance workers and home helpers, comes into force on September 15. In Greece, vaccination became compulsory for nursing home staff on August 16, and for caregivers on September 1.

In Italy, a decree-law of May 25 obliges doctors and health personnel to be vaccinated, under penalty of not being able to practice in contact with people. Vaccination will become compulsory for anyone working in retirement homes as of October 10.

In the UK, vaccination will be compulsory for nursing home workers from November 11. London has also launched a public consultation on the extension of the vaccination obligation to other health establishments.





In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on July 16 that vaccination would be compulsory for caregivers. Kazakhstan ordered the mandatory vaccination of most employees in contact with other people on July 1. In Australia, nursing home workers will need to have received at least one injection by September 17.

In Canada, the government announced on August 13 that the 300,000 federal civil servants would be required to be vaccinated as well as all travelers boarding a train, plane or boat.

Obligations imposed by companies

A growing number of large companies require all or part of their employees to provide proof that they have been vaccinated.

This is particularly the case in the United States for CVS pharmacies, the Chevron oil company, Disney or even the Goldman Sachs bank since August, before Washington decided this week to impose a system of payment on companies with more than 100 employees. sanitary pass.

In Australia, the Qantas airline also imposes vaccination on all its staff.

Not mandatory, but almost

In some cases, vaccination is not compulsory but the restrictions for the unvaccinated are very dissuasive.

Saudi Arabia announced on May 18 that vaccination would be mandatory from August to enter government and private facilities and that only vaccinated employees would be allowed to return to their workplace.

In Italy, teachers, staff of schools and universities, university students must, if they are not vaccinated, provide proof of a negative test every two days.

Local obligations

There are also many cases of vaccination obligations at the local level for certain professions, activities or for access to certain services.

For example, in Moscow for employees in the service sector, in Los Angeles for students over 12 or in China for access to hospitals, schools or public transport in several localities.

In several Canadian provinces, including Quebec, it is mandatory to be vaccinated to go to a bar, restaurant, theater or sports club over 12 years of age.