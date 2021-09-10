who is Cassem, his companion?

This Thursday, September 9, singer Bilal Hassani blows out his 22nd candle. The opportunity to take a closer look at the one who shares his life, Cassem Jebrouni.
Happy birthday Bilal Hassani! The young man, who confided in us dreaming of setting up a featuring à la Lady Marmalade, blows this Thursday, September 9 its 22nd candle. A special day that he will spend, we can imagine, alongside his mother to whom he had paid a vibrant tribute on I’m still dancing but also his companion, a named Cassem Jebrouni, whose face is now known to Internet users.
Bilal Hassani and Cassem Jebrouni formalized their relationship in April 2021
It is at the end of April that Bilal Hassani had formalized their love story, revealing a snapshot taken in Aix-en-Provence where they both appear. “We could hide it but I feel comfortable on the networks (and especially with you) to speak about it publicly. Cassem and me it’s a story born not long ago, but we are very happy“, he confided then to his fans. Since then, the lovebirds have appeared together at the wedding of Nabilla and Thomas Vergara then very accomplices on Instagram.”Falling for you was so unexpected, and yet perfect“, he declared a few days ago.
Bilal Hassani: his companion Cassem Jebrouni launched the Maison Cassem couture brand
A relationship that also makes the happiness of Cassem Jebrouni : in his words on his own Instagram account, Bilal Hassani, who came back to our microphone on Matthieu Delormeau’s attacks against him, represents “the best companion he ever had“. And he does not hesitate to promote his companion’s new hits on Twitter, while revealing a few behind the scenes:”He’s late for the live because he can’t find his filter“, he balanced in August. But the young man, of whom little is known, is not only the singer’s biggest fan, who will make him some infidelities on the floor of Dance with the stars. In mid-April, he launched the Instagram account of Maison Cassem, a developing couture brand. And who better than his half to wear his creations? This was the case in their first photo together, in which Bilal Hassani wears a white turtle neck crop top and a turquoise tweed and denim skirt.