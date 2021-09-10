WHO more pessimistic about the ability of vaccines to end the pandemic

The director of the WHO in Europe was more pessimistic on Friday, September 10 about the ability of a high vaccination rate to stop the Covid-19 pandemic on its own, because of the variants that reduced the prospect of collective immunity.

With an increased likelihood that the disease will remain endemic without being eradicated, Hans Kluge called at a press conference to “anticipate to adapt our vaccination strategies», Especially on the issue of additional doses. In May, the UN health official said that “the pandemic will be (it) over when we have reached a minimum vaccination coverage of 70%Of the world’s population.

Asked whether that goal still holds or should be raised, Hans Kluge pointed out that the newer, more contagious variants, primarily Delta, have been a game-changer. At the time, although the variant initially detected in India was already rampant, “there was no such emergence of more transmissible and more viral variants“, He argued. “So I believe this brings us to the point where the primary goal of vaccination is first and foremost to prevent severe forms of disease and mortality.», Underlined Hans Kluge.





Collective immunity now illusory

“If we consider that the Covid will continue to mutate and stay with us, like the flu, then we must anticipate how to gradually adapt our vaccination strategy to endemic transmission, and acquire very valuable knowledge on the impact of additional doses.“, he added. According to epidemiologists, it now seems illusory to achieve collective immunity only through vaccines, but these remain crucial to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. A very high level of vaccination is also essential “to reduce the pressure on our health systems which desperately need to treat diseases other than CovidHans Kluge said on Friday.

Now dominant, the Delta variant is judged to be 60% more transmissible than the previous one (Alpha) and twice as much as the historical virus. However, the more contagious a virus, the higher is the threshold necessary for collective immunity, that is to say the threshold of immunized people beyond which the epidemic stops. This can be obtained through vaccines or natural infection.