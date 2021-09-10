



11:34 am: WHO more pessimistic about the ability of vaccines to end the pandemic The director of the WHO in Europe was more pessimistic about the ability of a high rate of vaccination to stop the pandemic on its own, due to variants that have reduced the prospect of herd immunity.

In May, Hans Kluge said that “the pandemic will be (it) over when we have reached a minimum vaccination coverage of 70%” of the world population. Asked whether this objective was still valid or if it should be raised, the UN official stressed that the new, more contagious variants, mainly Delta, had changed the situation. “I believe this brings us to the point where the primary goal of vaccination is first and foremost to prevent severe forms of disease and death,” he added. 9:56 am: “People who are dying should have been vaccinated” In an interview with BFMTV, Professor Didier Raoult believes that “people who die should have been vaccinated”. The Marseille professor also indicated that he was in possession of a health pass. “I obey the law”, he justified.

Didier Raoult announced that he would quit his post next year: “You can’t change a director like that, I will be leaving my post as director of the IHU in Marseille in a year,” he explained. 9.45am: In Thailand, researchers manage to detect the virus … in sweat After a life-size test, researchers at the University of Bangkok estimate that the Covid-19 sweat screening technique they have implemented is 95% effective. We explain in this article. 9:23 am: Agnès Buzyn arrived at the CJR to answer for her management of the crisis

The former Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn arrived shortly before 99 hours at the Court of Justice of the Republic (CJR) in Paris for a possible indictment in the investigation into the government management of the epidemic. Asked by the swarm of journalists present, Agnès Buzyn, blue suit jacket, replied that her presence was “an excellent opportunity to restore the truth” on her work as Minister of Health between 2017 and early 2020 in the government. At the end of her hearing, Ms. Buzyn may be indicted or emerge under the more favorable status of assisted witness, if she manages to convince the judges that there is not enough serious or concordant evidence that can be held against it.

9:03 am: UK GDP growth slows sharply in July

Growth in the United Kingdom slowed sharply in July, with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) showing a modest increase of 0.1%, significantly slower than in previous months, due to a wave of Covid-19 contaminations due to to the Delta variant. After an increase of 1% in June, analysts had expected a slowdown, but the latter is more marked than expected. “With the increase in Covid-19 cases and worsening product and labor shortages, the economic recovery has stalled,” said Paul Dales, of Capital Economics. 8:50 am: French industrial production progresses in July Industrial production continued to grow in July at + 0.3% over one month, the only manufacturing sector growing by 0.6%, reported Friday Insee. The industry has therefore continued to catch up with its level before the health crisis, even if it remains down 4.8% compared to February 2020, the last month before the explosion of the epidemic in France, indicates the National Institute of Statistics. 8:44 am: Serial debates on the third dose for all Necessary precaution to revive immunity against Covid-19 or measure without scientific basis and unequal for poor countries? The possibility of a third dose of vaccine for the entire population is the subject of heated debate. Some countries, such as France, have started administering this booster dose to certain categories of the population: the elderly (six months after their vaccination) and people with weakened immune systems. To justify this, these countries cite a decline in the efficacy of vaccines against the Delta variant infection, a decline which seems to be accentuated as time passes. 8:32 am: No more restrictions in Denmark

No more masks and no more health passes: Denmark lifts restrictions related to Covid-19 from this Friday. The country was the first to impose the health pass last March, in particular to enter discos. The return to normal life was decided through vaccination: 73% of the 5.8 million Danes are now fully vaccinated, and 96% of those 65 and over. “If the virus is no longer a threat to society, it is only thanks to the vaccine,” explained epidemiologist Lone Simonsen, professor at Roskilde University. 7:27 am: What do we blame Agnès Buzyn, summoned before the CJR? Former Minister of Health Agnès Buzyn appears this Friday before the Court of Justice of the Republic for a possible indictment related to her management of the health crisis when she was in office. But what are they accusing her of and what is she risking? We answer you in this article. 6:38 am: First death in New Caledonia New Caledonia recorded its first death linked to Covid-19 on Friday. The victim, 75 years old and resident of an nursing home, had been hospitalized for several days. This is the very first death from the coronavirus recorded since the start of the pandemic in New Caledonia, which has been in strict containment since September 6 after the discovery the day before of three indigenous cases. The President of the Government, Louis Mapou, who warned of an “unprecedented crisis” in the territory so far largely untouched by the pandemic. 6:03 am: Biden extends compulsory vaccination for two-thirds of workers Joe Biden, faced with a Covid-19 epidemic that does not end with the Delta variant, opted for the hard way on Thursday by making vaccination compulsory for two thirds of American workers.

The Democratic president signed a decree requiring executive officials to be vaccinated, without the possibility of regular testing, or face penalties. For the private sector, the Ministry of Labor will introduce the obligation to be vaccinated or to perform a weekly screening test for employees of companies with more than 100 employees, or more than 80 million people.

5:50 am: Los Angeles makes Covid vaccine mandatory for students aged 12 and over

The Los Angeles school district, the second largest in the United States, decided Thursday to require all students aged 12 and over to be vaccinated if they wish to attend a public school. This vote by district officials concerns some 600,000 young people, a first on such a scale in the country. 5:48 am: More than 30,000 complaints in France related to the management of the health crisis Complaints about the management of the crisis are piling up… and could well lead to legal actions. Since the start of the pandemic, the public health center of the Paris prosecutor’s office has received no less than 18,500 complaints, according to Le Parisien. These are often standard complaints, linked to models proposed by lawyers and referred by individuals. Of the total, more than 6,600 relate to the wearing of masks by children and 9,600 to side effects of vaccines. For its part, the Court of Justice of the Republic, competent to judge members of the government, announced on Monday that it had received 14,500 complaints. She has already started her investigations, which have led to searches of officials such as the former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, the Minister of Health, Olivier Véran. or sTo predecessor, Agnès Buzyn. It is also called this Friday before the CJR for a possible indictment.

5:47 am: Contamination continues to decline Coronavirus contaminations continue to slowly decline in France: 10,969 cases of contamination were recorded over 24 hours (against more than 15,000 contaminations a week ago). The positivity rate, which measures the proportion of positive cases out of the number of people tested, is also down to 2.3% (against 2.6% a week ago). Likewise, the pressure remains contained in hospitals, with 10,323 people hospitalized (10,438 Wednesday), of which 2,195 are treated in critical care units, reserved for the most serious forms of Covid-19.

