Why Beijing is tightening the screw on digital giants

Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 3:24 PMUpdated on Sep 9, 2021, 6:04 PM

Hardly a day goes by in China without new regulations falling on private companies, especially in the tech sector. Just Wednesday, Beijing hinted that housework was not over in the thriving video game industry. Convened by the regulator, the giants of the sector, including Tencent and Netease, were urged to “apply to the letter” the rule limiting online gambling to three hours per week for minors but also to “break with the sole objective of making a profit” and “to modify the rules of games which may create an addiction ”. Meanwhile, Beijing has suspended release authorizations for new games, the South Morning Post reports.





Regulation of fintech, cryptocurrencies, e-commerce, video games, VTC companies, social media, online education, housing rental platforms; control of the IPOs of Chinese companies in the United States, supervision of data, limitation of the use of algorithms… the list is growing every day a little more. Review of Beijing’s motivations.