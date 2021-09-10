More

    Why Beijing is tightening the screw on digital giants

    Business


    Posted on Sep 9, 2021 at 3:24 PMUpdated on Sep 9, 2021, 6:04 PM

    Hardly a day goes by in China without new regulations falling on private companies, especially in the tech sector. Just Wednesday, Beijing hinted that housework was not over in the thriving video game industry. Convened by the regulator, the giants of the sector, including Tencent and Netease, were urged to “apply to the letter” the rule limiting online gambling to three hours per week for minors but also to “break with the sole objective of making a profit” and “to modify the rules of games which may create an addiction ”. Meanwhile, Beijing has suspended release authorizations for new games, the South Morning Post reports.


    Regulation of fintech, cryptocurrencies, e-commerce, video games, VTC companies, social media, online education, housing rental platforms; control of the IPOs of Chinese companies in the United States, supervision of data, limitation of the use of algorithms… the list is growing every day a little more. Review of Beijing’s motivations.


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleall gathered for the tribute, the moving speech of Victor …
    Next articleA faultless before the eighth

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC