WiFi repeaters and mesh systems: a new test protocol comes into action

For a few weeks now, we have been working on testing wifi repeaters and other mesh systems. These products will pass through our laboratory more often and undergo a new testing procedure.

Wifi is now at the heart of most homes, where connected objects and peripherals are increasingly numerous. The need for bandwidth and connectivity continues to grow, even in less tech-savvy homes. And too often, the home’s Internet service provider’s box does not provide stable and complete wifi coverage of the house or apartment in which it is located.

Solutions exist to avoid dead zones or flows flush with daisies. It starts with simple wifi repeaters sold for a few tens of euros. This is a good solution for homes that are not necessarily too large and where it is simply a matter of expanding the coverage area to an additional room. For more complex areas such as two-story houses, there are mesh systems made up of several boxes. Often offered at several hundred euros, they do not repeat the signal from the box but create a new one, in a mesh, which provides stronger coverage and support for the latest versions of the wifi standard.

A new protocol for more frequent tests

If we had eased off on WiFi product tests in recent months, we have been actively resuming the task for a few weeks. The opportunity for us to set up a new test procedure that we wanted representative of current use. To do this, we test each repeater and mesh system in the same two-storey house. We have undertaken to place 5 measurement points, more or less distant from the Netgear RAX200 router which emits the wifi signal to be repeated for the repeaters.

We then use two computers, the first one serves as a starting point and is wired to the router with 2.5 Gb / s connectivity. The second computer is equipped with an Intel AX200 wireless card – a module that we will evolve as the wifi standard changes. We place the laptop successively on the 5 measuring points so as to record the speed achieved both in sending data and in reception.