With OM 5, DJI intends to democratize the stabilizer for smartphones

DJI returns to the charge with a fifth stabilizer for smartphones. The OM 5, in addition to retaining its motorized stabilization and wireless connection, is granted a telescopic selfie stick.
DJI OM 5
DJI OM 4
-
Amazon Warehouse
103.30
-
Amazon
149.00
-
Digit-photo.com
149.00
-
Fnac.com marketplace
150.20
-
Digixo
151.99
-
Phox
154.90
-
Materiel.net
155.90
-
LDLC
157.90
-
Rakuten
176.23
-
Cdiscount Marketplace
177.54
-
Amazon Marketplace
182.00
A well-known manufacturer in the drone world, DJI is gradually making a name for itself in the world of other video accessories, especially for smartphones. In addition to gimbal-mounted action cameras, such as the Pocket 2, the Chinese company is well established in the world of stabilizers for smartphones. Thus, after versions 1, 2, 3 and 4, here is the Osmo Mobile 5 or OM 5 according to the official terminology.
A new lightweight model
The new version of this pocket stabilizer intends to change the formula applied so far a bit. The OM 5 is even more compact than its predecessors, weighing around 100g less than the OM 4, coming in at almost 300g. Thus, it therefore becomes easier to store it in a large pocket or in a bag. Apart from this small footprint, the OM 5 gains a telescopic selfie stick. Hidden in the handle, it deploys easily and allows new angles of shots.
This gain in size and this selfie stick installed in the body of the stabilizer make us wonder about the autonomy of the machine. Indeed, the previous model had a 2450 mAh battery, the new functions of the OM 5 suggest that the battery will be mechanically less important. Otherwise, it is clear that we are in the presence of a product worthy of the best DJI tools.
A motorized selfie-stick
The handling is sober and efficient, well helped by this light weight as well as for a pleasant coating. Charging is done via a USB-C socket and the connection to the smartphone is via Bluetooth. To take advantage of all the subject’s tracking functions (improved and still stunning), you will need to go through the DJI Mimo home application. The latter allows various creative effects well helped by the engines of the nacelle.
To facilitate vlogging, DJI will also market a magnetic clamp with lamps. It will be ideal for improving rendering when exposure is lacking. It also offers three color temperatures to properly adjust your lighting.
Pricing and availability
The DJI OM 5 is available on the DJI website in two finishes “Sunset White” and “Gray of Athens” for 159 €. The flange equipped with a lamp is sold separately for 49 €.