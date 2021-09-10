Xavier Bertrand offers LR a pact of “dialogue” and “respect”

The president of the Hauts-de-France region spoke on Friday in Nîmes during the Les Républicains parliamentary days.

Relations between the former minister and the Republicans are heating up. Xavier Bertrand, ex-LR candidate in the presidential election, proposed Friday, September 10 to his former party a pact of “dialogue” and of “respect”, even if he still refuses to comply with a primary.

“I have come to tell you how we are going to win this election”, launched the president of Hauts-de-France during the parliamentary days of LR in Nîmes (Gard).

“I have a duty to make people win, I don’t have the right to make people lose”, added Xavier Bertrand, best placed on the right in the polls and among LR parliamentarians, even if his lead over Valérie Pécresse (ex-LR) has narrowed in recent weeks.

“I can’t imagine for a moment winning this election without the support, without the help of my political family”, in which “I have no opponent”, he asserted, promising that “LR will be the large majority of (his) majority”.





Thursday evening “was a marker of a milestone”, hammered Xavier Bertrand, because “we spoke to each other and beyond the positions, we realized that it is the same family”.

In this logic, he proposed three commitments: “let’s talk together and see each other”, then “that we respect each other at all times and that we never attack”. It is finally necessary “that we work together around the project led by Les Républicains”. The party must decide on September 25 on the method of nominating its candidate.