Xavier Bertrand seeks to reconnect with Les Républicains

Xavier Bertrand, during his visit to the Châlons-en-Champagne fair, September 7, 2021. REMI WAFFLART / L’UNION DE REIMS / MAXPPP

Photos scroll across the screen, to applause. In this room in the Parc Floral de Paris where it is organizing the return to school for its young activists, on September 4 and 5, the Les Républicains (LR) party wished to celebrate the performance of the right in the regional elections in June, by highlighting the faces of the victors. When the photograph of Xavier Bertrand, reelected in Hauts-de-France, is displayed, copious hoots rise from the ranks of members. Several activists want to know: the one that some of them qualify as “Traitor” will not be their candidate for the next presidential election. “He’s gone, he’s no longer a member of LR, he can’t come back like that”, says one of these young people.

Many people present certainly came from Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, a region presided over by Laurent Wauquiez, of which no one is unaware of the enmity with Xavier Bertrand. But the scene testifies to the work that remains to be done for the latter to regain the militant base of the Republicans. The stake is crucial for Xavier Bertrand, almost vital: if he wants to carry out his presidential campaign, the president of Hauts-de-France knows that he will not be able to do without the infrastructure of LR, of his elected officials. and its executives, as well as its finances.





Article reserved for our subscribers Read also On the right, a fragmented political re-entry and the shadow of a “wild primary”

However, the former Minister of Labor under the presidency of Nicolas Sarkozy still refuses to go through a primary to designate the right-wing candidate in 2022, and continues to chart his way to the presidential election outside of LR’s choices. But whatever personality will officially wear the colors of the right in eight months, whether or not it is inserted at LR, it will still have to be legitimized by the party and create a link with its members. Especially since, facing Mr. Bertrand, several competing party members line up: the deputy of the Alpes-Maritimes Eric Ciotti, the former European commissioner Michel Barnier and the mayor of La Garenne-Colombes (Hauts-de-Seine ), Philippe Juvin.

Part of LR in 2019, Valérie Pécresse, the president of the Ile-de-France region, tried to show her link with the party by agreeing to submit to the exercise of the internal vote. “If Xavier Bertrand refuses the primary, he will appear as a dissenting candidacy”, declared, Tuesday, September 7, the mayor (LR) of Antibes, Jean Leonetti, responsible for organizing the tie-breaker process. A reminder that sounds like a warning.

You have 64.25% of this article left to read. The rest is for subscribers only.