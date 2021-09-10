Xavier Niel ready to spend 3 billion euros to buy out his entire group

The CEO-founder of the Iliad group wants to leave the stock market. For this, he launched a takeover bid on Thursday, September 9 and has twelve days to buy back the shares of his investors.

Xavier Niel’s takeover begins this Thursday, September 9. On July 30, the CEO-founder of the Iliad group announced his desire to withdraw Free’s parent company from the Stock Exchange. The market policeman, the Financial Markets Authority (AMF), accepted the offer, in compliance with the regulations. For this, the billionaire must buy back the shares of his minority shareholders. A case that could cost him some 3.1 billion euros, as reported by our colleagues from Les Échos.

To be almost sure of recovering all of the capital of his group, Xavier Niel made a more than tempting proposal. He said he was ready to buy back the securities at a price of 182 euros per share: a premium of 61% compared to the price on July 29, the day before the announcement of his offer. However, the price remains far from the peak of 2014, a period when the group’s share peaked at 236 euros.

This increase in the capital of his own group is a long-standing project for Xavier Niel. It has also been in progress for several years. In 2019, he had spent 1.4 billion euros to reach 52% of Iliad’s capital. It was then climbed to 72% at the beginning of 2020, remind our colleagues. At the end of summer 2021, the CEO bought back the shares of certain historical shareholders of his group as well as those of its directors.

Niel follows in Drahi’s footsteps

Xavier Niel's goal is to reach 90% of Iliad's capital.

