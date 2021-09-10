Yes, WhatsApp can read your messages … in some cases

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg proclaims it loud and clear: WhatsApp messages are so secure that no one else, not even the company, can read a word. And to add: ” We do not see any content in WhatsApp “. Unfortunately, the reality is different and despite end-to-end encryption, the content of the 2 billion WhatsApp users is not always safe from prying eyes.

According to our colleagues at ProPublica, more than 1,000 outside employees are responsible for sifting through millions of WhatsApp user content. For this, they use specific Facebook software. What messages are these employees working in Austin, Dublin and Singapore monitoring?

Anything that has been flagged by WhatsApp users as inappropriate. Suspicious content first goes through artificial intelligence systems for a first sorting, before arriving on the employee screen. They quickly judge a private message, image or video in less than a minute and determine whether they meet criteria ranging from spam and potential terrorist conspiracy, to fraud and child pornography.

There is no moderation according to WhatsApp

These methods, which do not respect user privacy, have been the subject of a complaint filed by a whistleblower with the SEC (United States Federal Financial Market Regulator and Supervisor) in the United States, but the latter officially took no action. WhatsApp communications director Carl Woog has acknowledged the existence of these processes, but refutes the term moderation. On the other hand, it is officially accepted for Instagram and Facebook, with 15,000 moderators who examine content – here unencrypted – to find possible abuse.





Facebook has also reportedly minimized the amount of user data WhatsApp collects. Thus, metadata and unencrypted recordings can be communicated to law enforcement agencies, for example the Ministry of Justice. For example, data provided by WhatsApp allowed US prosecutors to build a case against a Treasury Department employee. This employee had disclosed confidential documents to denounce how dirty money circulates in American banks.

For WhatsApp, there is no dilemma, as one of its managers said: “ We absolutely can have safety and security for people through end-to-end encryption and work with law enforcement to solve crimes. Users may see it differently and, already scalded by the obligation to share their data with Facebook, except in the EU, will opt for other messaging apps.

Source : ProPublica