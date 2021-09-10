Zemmour recounts a conversation with the head of state: a “marketing” coup according to Macronie

The few lines are explosive. In his latest book, “France has not said its last word”, Eric Zemmour reveals the content of a telephone conversation with Emmanuel Macron, held in May 2020. The President of the Republic had made a 45-minute phone call to the columnist of CNews, who had just been spit on in the street.

In the good sheets, published by the Figaro Magazine (Eric Zemmour’s employer), the essayist claims to have found an interlocutor receptive to his ideas in the person of the Head of State. “I tell him that there are always good or bad individuals, it doesn’t matter, but I believe in the collective unconscious that rule us, and the collective unconscious of these Muslim populations is to colonize the former colonizer, to dominate the unfaithful in the name of Allah ”, reports Zemmour. Emmanuel Macron would then have conceded to him that he was “right on this point” but that “if he speaks like [lui], we are going to civil war ”. Before asking him for a note on immigration.



Macronie is wary

At the Élysée Palace, there is “no comment” on this conversation. Macronie is wary of the chronicler, convicted of incitement to hatred, whose presidential ambition asserts itself every day a little more. “He is very good at marketing …” sighs a Macronist from the start.

Another Walker elaborates: “I think Zemmour is necessarily exaggerating. But the president likes to confront ideas and men like Villiers. To the point of proving them right throughout the conversation? “I don’t believe that. On the other hand, that he asks him for more information on what he has in mind, it is more plausible ”, speculates the same. A way to put Emmanuel Macron’s phone call to the polemicist into perspective, an LREM deputy wishes to clarify: “The president takes everyone on the phone. “