120 Hz OLED screen, ultra fast charge 67/120 W, from € 499

Xiaomi has just officially unveiled its new Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro, which take the winning formula of the Xiaomi Mi 10T from last year by correcting their biggest flaw: the absence of an OLED screen.

The Xiaomi Mi 11T and 11T Pro are the direct successors of the Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro of 2020. The two smartphones take part of the technical sheet of the Mi 11 series and offer a very convincing technical sheet for a fairly low price.

While the Xiaomi Mi 10T and 10T Pro both used a 144Hz LCD display, the new generation now brings a 6.67-inch FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels) 120 Hz OLED display, which dynamically changes its refresh rate to adapt to the content displayed. It is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus glass. The Xiaomi 11T abandons Qualcomm chips since it is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, but there is a high-end Snapdragon 888 on the Pro model.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro inaugurates 120 W wired charging in France

Both smartphones are powered by a generous 5,000mAh battery. As Xiaomi announced a few days ago, the Pro model is compatible with HyperCharge 120 W wired fast charging, a first in France. This allows the smartphone to be recharged from 0 to 100% in just 17 minutes. The classic 11T model is satisfied with a charging power of 67 W, like the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Unfortunately, wireless charging is still not in the game on this series.





On the photo side, smartphones this year use the same three-camera configuration on the back, with a 108-megapixel Samsung HM2 main sensor borrowed from the Mi 11i, a captor 8 MP ultra wide-angle as well as a goal 5 MP macro. For selfies, it will take a 16 MP sensor.

Unsurprisingly, both smartphones are compatible with networks 5G, the WiFi 6 (ax) as well as the norm Bluetooth 5.2. Both are aesthetically identical, with a thickness of 8.8 mm for a weight of 204 grams. The Mi 11T is equipped with standard stereo speakers, while the Pro model offers Harman Kardon stereo speakers.

The Xiaomi 11T have the same prices as the Mi 10T, that is to say 499 euros for the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, and 549 euros for the version with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. For its part, the Xiaomi 11T Pro sees its price slightly increase compared to the 599 euros of the Mi 10T Pro, since it will cost 649 euros for the 11T Pro 8 + 128 GB, 699 euros for 8 + 256 GB and 749 euros for 12 + 256 GB. The Xiaomi 11T Pro will be offered from 599 euros (50 € reduction) for 24 hours after its launch. Three colors are available: Moonlight White, Meteorite Gray and Celestial Blue. At the moment, it is not known exactly when the smartphones will be offered for sale.

For the moment, the prices communicated by Xiaomi are the European prices, which could be brought to change in France: