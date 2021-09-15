1,700 Crédit Agricole customers scammed by a fake bank website

It is a very common phishing nowadays but which has obviously made many victims among customers of the bank Credit Agricole. According to Le Parisien, which spotted this information on September 14 on a specialized Israeli site VPNMentor, more than 1,700 people were victims of phishing. The person who hacked the bank indeed created another website strangely resembling that of the French bank, and installed his phishing kit there. The customers, by clicking on it, found themselves on a page which seemed real to them and then filled in their contact details, their bank card numbers or even account numbers.

However, how did the pirate, who would be in Algeria, to slip through the cracks? According to VPNMentor, he used software that was responsible for recreating all the interfaces of the Crédit Agricole site. All he had to do was find a phishing kit, according to Le Parisien, which he was probably able to buy on the darknet. Thanks to this database, he contacted his prey which then fell into the trap on the false site.





According to our colleagues, once the data entered on the fake site, the web hacker seized this information and sent it to the Telegram encrypted messaging system and he was alerted each time a customer fell into the trap. However, (…)

