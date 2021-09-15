6 deaths in 24 hours, hospitalizations down

The number of deaths and hospitalizations is falling. That of patients in intensive care remained stable, going from 43 to 46. People with a complete vaccination schedule jumped.

If the number of hospitalizations drops, from 206 yesterday to 186 today, the number of deaths follows the same trend. 6 deaths are to be deplored in 24 hours, compared to 24 during the weekend. Are the effects of confinement starting to be felt? Not sure.

As for vaccinations, 500 new first-time vaccines have been recorded in the last 24 hours. There are now 148,712 people. On the other hand, 1,240 additional people have received their 2nd injection. They are 128,424 to have a complete vaccination schedule, that is to say close to 46% of the total population.

Among our New Caledonian neighbors, eight days after plunging sharply into the pandemic, a week after the start of the containment, New Caledonia deplored four deaths on Tuesday, September 14, at least fifteen people were placed in intensive care and 1,150 cases were positive. Finally, the first curfew was activated at 9 p.m. Prohibition to travel to New Caledonia between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., unless it is for a compelling reason related to work or a medical emergency. A curfew to try to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



