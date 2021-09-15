7 bathers drowned in Hérault and Bouches-du-Rhône because of the swell

The facts unfolded this Wednesday, while the southern half of the country is affected by severe weather.

Seven bathers drowned in the Hérault and Bouches-du-Rhône due to the swell phenomenon, BFMTV learned from the Hérault firefighters and the maritime prefecture on Wednesday.

In Bouches-du-Rhones, a 58-year-old man died in Cassis and another 71 in La Ciotat.

The other five deaths occurred in the Hérault. The victims, aged between 64 and 73, had gone to bathe on the beaches of Grande-Motte, Agde, Marseillan, Serignan and Vias. Seven rescues also took place, detailed the rescue. This department was still placed on Wednesday orange alert for storms, rains and floods.





The Hérault always vigilant orange

“The weather conditions with the warm sea, large waves that look playful and blown by the wind, coupled with the absence of rain lead to high frequentation of the beaches but do not avoid the danger linked to the currents under sailors along the coast that we do not see “, explained the Hérault firefighters in a message to the press, warning that the weather will be the same Thursday.

The South-East is in the grip of violent bad weather. This Wednesday at the end of the day, the Hérault department was placed on orange vigilance by Meteo France for “thunderstorms” and “rain-floods”, just like Ardèche, Drôme and Isère.

In the Gard, there is an orange vigilance for “floods”. Severe thunderstorms caused significant flooding on Tuesday in the department.