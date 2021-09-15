A 4-year-old American girl dies of Covid-19, her anti-vax mother allegedly infected her

His condition deteriorated rapidly. The little girl, who was named Kali, died a few hours after the first symptoms appeared.

A 4-year-old girl has died in Texas, United States, following a Covid-19 infection. Little Kali Cook was certainly infected by her mother who tested positive on Monday, September 6. The girl started showing symptoms that evening, including a fever. His condition then deteriorated throughout the night.

Kali Cook, 4, pre-kindergarten student – Kenneth E. Little Elem. School, Bacliff, TX, died of # COVID19 Sep 7, 2021. Kali is remembered as funny & sassy. She liked to play with frogs & worms, & didn’t like bows. Sweet little Kali, may you rest in peace. ud83c udf37 ud83d udc38 ud83c udf37

The family did not care. She received paracetamol overnight to calm the fever.

“She died in her sleep”

She finally died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 8 at around 7 a.m. Her mother clarified that she “was gone in her sleep,” as reported by The Houston Chronicle.

This drama was however publicized because the mother who would have infected the little one was a convinced anti-vax.





“Now I wish I had never been anti-vaccine”

“I was one of the people who were anti-vaccine, I was fiercely against,” she testifies. Before adding: “Now, I wish I never had been,” as she says in The Daily News.

The mother of the little victim explains that once she tested positive for the virus, she returned home and tried to isolate herself.

“I tried to stay away from her like my other children.” But she had surely already infected her daughter before she knew she was infected.

She justifies herself by supplementing that she did not think she would run the slightest risk to her children by being against vaccines.

She just said that her little girl had no health concerns except that she fell ill more easily than her brother and sister. They have also contracted the virus.

Texas vaccination rate

In Texas, the vaccination rate is only 50%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. which is quite low.

In addition, the spread of the Delta variant is leading to an increase in cases in children. Being more contagious, this mutation mainly infects unvaccinated populations and in particular children aged under 12 for whom vaccination has not yet started.

The mother of little Kali Cook hopes to convince those reluctant to the vaccine now so that this type of drama does not happen again.