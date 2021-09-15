a boost stamped OL against the Girondins?

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: top 10 market values ​​of the Greens

Soon the fever of Saturday evening on the side of ASSE? After being scheduled for prime-time at the start of the season against the LOSC (1-1), the Greens will put the cover back in three days by receiving Girondins de Bordeaux very sick and dunces from L1 (21h).

Claude Puel’s men urgently need points and may be able to count on a good omen against the FCGB since the designated referee of the meeting of the 6th day of L1 is none other than Antony Gautier. With him, ASSE notably won the famous 100th derby against OL in 2010 (1-0).

His record with the Greens is fairly balanced: 5 wins, 9 draws and 6 defeats. The site Poteaux Carrés recalls that the official had refereed an ASSE – Bordeaux at Geoffroy-Guichard in December 2010 concluded with a 2-2 and an equalizer from Jaroslav Plasil at the very end of the match. The former Bordeaux captain will not be on the meadow this time …

