    a Dogue did not leave empty-handed after Wolfsburg

    Zapping Goal! Football club LOSC: the wall Mike Maignan in figures

    This Wednesday, L’Equipe awarded its best score of the LOSC-Wolfsburg match (0-0), a 7, to four players: three Lille, Sven Botman, Benjamin André and Jonathan David, a Wolf, goalkeeper Koen Casteels. Not really a surprise as the Germans were dominated yesterday. The Belgian goalkeeper interposed several times in front of the Canadian striker of the Mastiffs. And when the latter finally found the fault in the 48th, the VAR canceled the goal because the ball had been released beforehand …

    But Jonathan David did not return home empty-handed: he won the man of the match trophy. A fair reward because the mastiff’s attack is not the same when it is there. Thus, in Lorient (1-2), Friday, it was when it came into play that the French champions began to wake up. And this while he had set foot in Europe the very morning of the meeting.

    Jonathan David Man of the Match vs Wolfsburg

    Jonathan David Man of the Match vs Wolfsburg

    Raphael Nouet


    Amanda

