a final break for Sofia (Emma Smet) and Hadrien (Anthony Colette)?

Still a couple on the verge of breaking up? In a new unpublished excerpt from Tomorrow belongs to us, Hadrien and Sofia settle their accounts and quarrel severely … The beginning of the end?
In Tomorrow belongs to us, couples come and go! It is the rule. Many viewers have not yet recovered from the break between Alex (Alexandre Brasseur) and Chloé (Ingrid Chauvin), former flagship couple of the front page but who could experience a flashback after the hostage-taking. But in this case, it is two young people who could see their love tear soon. Alma’s son Hadrian was given the opportunity to run a luxury holiday resort in India. Only that would oblige the young man to leave Sète for a minimum of three months. How will her sweetheart, Sofia, react to her lover’s decision? In a new excerpt posted on myTF1, they are both explained and the tone is rising quickly …
Is Hadrien going to leave Sète?
Will leave? Will not leave? Will Hadrien agree to leave Sète to resume a nomadic life? The young man seems to have made his decision. But not sure that this one does not suit Sofia (Emma Smet), his lover. A news that will provoke in the latter the effect of a huge blow of the club … “I can’t seem to stay too long in one place”, tries to justify Hadrien in an unpublished excerpt posted on myTF1. Very angry, Sofia explains to him that she cannot abandon her studies to follow him to India. “You just decided to throw yourself on the first proposal, 7000km from here … and drop me in the process”, she asserts.
Hadrien (Anthony Colette) tries to make him understand that maintaining a long-distance relationship is possible. But Sofia refuses! She therefore decides to put an end to her love affair: “You are free to do whatever you want, break it!”. Is the Hadrian – Sofia couple definitely dead and buried? Here is a case which will arrange the young Jack (who is Dimitri Fouque?), Very attracted by the nomadic waiter …
Why will Anthony Colette be absent from Tomorrow belongs to us ?
Yes Anthony Colette is going to be absent from the series, it is quite simply to rediscover his passion for the heart: dancing! The new season of Dance with the stars begins this Friday, September 17, 2021 and will last over several weeks. Obviously, Anthony Colette, who has made revelations about his partner, will compete and, depending on the results of his or her partner, he will not have enough time available to devote himself to the filming of Tomorrow belongs to us. Having your character leave for India for a minimum of three months is a nice twist to explain his absence.