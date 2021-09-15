A grandiose trailer for Steven Spielberg’s musical remake

The remake of West Side Story by Steven Spielberg gets a second trailer full of emotions.

It is a project that has been unveiled since 2020, and not the least, since in addition to being Steven Spielberg’s next film, it is the new adaptation of West Side Story, the Broadway musical, inspired by the drama of Romeo and Juliet. The play having already been adapted for the cinema in 1961, the father of Jurassic Park and Ready Player One this time offers his vision of the work, with the firm intention of revitalizing the Shakespearean myth.

After a rather sober first trailer, privileging the dramatic aura to the musical enchantment, here is the second. This time, it is heartfelt that the protagonists of Spielberg’s film are revealed. The two-minute trailer then takes a full retrospective of the issues. of the film, with blows of impossible love, family dramas and gang wars in the 1950s.

A trailer for the less versatile, managing to sell the magic of a New York flooded by the joie de vivre of its dancers, the harsh law of communalized neighborhoods and the epic that awaits Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler) to tie up their relationship in the midst of this maelstrom of emotions. Indeed, the two lovebirds, whose chance arranged the meeting, try to indulge their love while rival gangs of the Jets and Sharks tear each other apart for control of the Upper West Side.

Each passage of the trailer bathes in an aura of grandiose and epic, to the delight of fans of social drama. While some might have fears of a new Broadway play remake, this new piece of promotion might convince them to give it a go. As for those who were already convinced by the talent of Spielberg and his previous teasing, the treat will not be too much.





A Christmas that promises to be dancing

West Side Story will finally start its brawls and its street dances after several postponements (due to the closure of the rooms following the Covid-19 pandemic). The appointment is finally fixed for December 8, 2021. In addition to Ansel Ergort and Rachel Zegler in the main roles, Rita Moreno, who already played in the 1961 film, will also be there (but in a completely different role).